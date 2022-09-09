Photo / Babiche Martens

Pineapple Meets Coconut In This Easy-To-Make Cake That Leans Into The Tropics

Walnuts add nutty complexity to this soft, spongy cake coated in cream cheese icing

By Angela Casley
Saturday Sept. 10, 2022

This is all my favourite flavours in one cake. It has coconut, pineapple and walnuts for a bit of texture, and cream cheese icing to top it off. If you don’t eat this in one session, refrigerate and it will stay fresh for a few days.

PINEAPPLE AND COCONUT CAKE RECIPE
Serves 8-10

220ml flavourless oil
3 eggs
1 cup milk
1 tsp vanilla essence
300g self-raising flour
1 cup shredded coconut
1 cup caster sugar
1 tsp each ground cardamom and ginger
½ cup finely chopped walnuts
400g tin pineapple, drained and roughly chopped

Icing
80g butter, room temperature
1 ½ cups icing sugar
1 tsp vanilla essence
200g cream cheese, room temperature

1. Preheat oven to 170C. Line 2 x 22cm tins with baking paper.

2. In one bowl whisk together the oil, eggs, milk and vanilla.

3. In a second bowl combine the flour, half the coconut, sugar, cardamom, ginger, walnuts and half the pineapple. Stir the wet mixture into the dry, combining well. Pour the mixture into the two tins, smoothing the top with the back of a spoon. Bake for 35 minutes or until soft and spongy to touch. Remove and cool in the tins.

4. Toast the remaining coconut in a frying pan for 2 minutes until lightly browned.

5. To make the icing, beat together the butter, icing sugar and vanilla until light and creamy. Add the cream cheese and beat again until smooth.

6. To assemble, place one cake on to a serving plate, spread over half the cream cheese and top with the remaining pineapple. Place the other cake on top and spread with the remaining icing. Sprinkle with the toasted coconut.

 

