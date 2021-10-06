This pomegranate rendition of the classic pav is perfection in multiple dimensions

By Angela Casley

These are pavlovas to impress. Photo / Babiche Martens

Vibrant pomegranate makes for a spectacular dessert, and adds a little tart crunch to the sweet and gooey pavs. Patience is required for meringues. Use the whole 10 minutes to add the sugar; this allows it to dissolve after each addition.

PINK PAVLOVAS WITH POMEGRANATE RECIPE

Makes 6 large pavs

Pavlovas

6 egg whites

1½ cups sugar

2 Tbsp cornflour

1 tsp vanilla

½ tsp red food colouring

Sauce

1 pomegranate

½ cup frozen berries

¼ cup sugar

2 Tbsp Cointreau (or use orange juice)

1 tsp arrowroot mixed with 1 Tbsp cold water

300ml cream, lightly whipped

1. Preheat an oven to 140C (not fan-forced). Line a baking tray with paper and draw 6 x 8cm well-spaced circles on the paper.

2. Place the egg whites in an electric beater and whip until thick and glossy. Add the sugar, 2 tablespoons at a time; this should take 10 minutes. Beat through the cornflour and vanilla. Remove the beaters. Add the colouring then use a knife to pull it through, the meringue, to achieve a striped effect. Using two large spoons fill the six circles with meringue, piling the mixture high. Don’t be tempted to play with them too much. Place in the oven for 1 hour 30 minutes, then turn the oven off and allow to cool completely with the door slightly ajar. Store in an airtight container.

3. For the syrup, cut the pomegranate in half. Break the halves into pieces over a pot, collecting the juice. Separate the seeds into a bowl. Add the berries, sugar and Cointreau to the juice and bring to a simmer until the berries become soft. Add the arrowroot, cooking for 2 minutes to thicken. Puree and press through a sieve. Cool completely.

4. When ready to serve, fold half the pomegranate seeds through the cream and dollop on top of the meringues. Sprinkle over the remainder and drizzle with puree.

Originally published in Viva Magazine – Volume One

