Pistachio Meringue Discs

If you are like me and think meringues should always be a little soft and squishy, then fill them with the cream mixture ahead of time. Otherwise you can fill just before serving.

PISTACHIO MERINGUE DISKS RECIPE

Makes 20 discs

3 egg whites

¾ cup caster sugar

1 tsp vanilla

¼ tsp cardamom

¼ cup chopped toasted pistachios plus 1 Tbsp

Fillings

½ cup date puree

½ cup lemon curd

200ml cream, lightly whipped

1. Preheat oven to 140C. Line two baking trays with paper.

2. Beat the egg whites until fluffy and starting to firm. Add the sugar 2 Tbsp at a time, beating for a couple of minutes. Beat in the vanilla and cardamom. Fold through the ¼ cup of pistachios.

3. Spoon the mixture into circles approx. 6cm in diameter on the trays. Place into oven for 50 minutes, then turn the oven off, allowing the discs to cool. Keep fresh in an airtight container.

4. Up to 2 hours before serving, fill the discs with date puree or lemon curd and a spread of lightly whipped cream. Sprinkle with the extra pistachios.

