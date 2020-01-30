Serve this chutney on sandwiches or with your next cheese platter. Photo / Babiche Martens

Plum & Apple Chutney

Enjoy summer's bounty of plums year round by whipping up this classic chutney

By Angela Casley
Friday Jan. 31, 2020

When you have an abundance of plums, make chutney! There's nothing like having a stash in the pantry you can use year round on sandwiches or as an addition to cheese platters.

PLUM CHUTNEY
Makes 500mls

15 plums, stones removed
3 granny smith apples, peeled and cored
2 tsp mixed spice
1 tsp salt
1 ½ cups brown sugar
1 cup white vinegar
1/8 tsp cayenne pepper

1. Into a large pot, place the roughly chopped plums and apples. Add the mixed spice, salt, sugar, vinegar and cayenne pepper, bringing to a simmer.

2. Cook for 2 hours, stirring occasionally to prevent it sticking on the bottom until your chutney is thick and delicious.

3. Spoon into sterilised jars for storage.

