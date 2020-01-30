Plum & Apple Chutney

When you have an abundance of plums, make chutney! There's nothing like having a stash in the pantry you can use year round on sandwiches or as an addition to cheese platters.

PLUM CHUTNEY

Makes 500mls

15 plums, stones removed

3 granny smith apples, peeled and cored

2 tsp mixed spice

1 tsp salt

1 ½ cups brown sugar

1 cup white vinegar

1/8 tsp cayenne pepper

1. Into a large pot, place the roughly chopped plums and apples. Add the mixed spice, salt, sugar, vinegar and cayenne pepper, bringing to a simmer.

2. Cook for 2 hours, stirring occasionally to prevent it sticking on the bottom until your chutney is thick and delicious.

3. Spoon into sterilised jars for storage.

