Some foods transport you back to happy memories. Plums do that for me. As children we would climb the Doris plum tree that overhung the fence into the horse paddock, groaning with large ripe purple fruit. There is nothing better than plums fresh from the tree.

PLUM TARTE TATIN

Serves 6

50g butter

½ cup sugar

½ tsp cinnamon

8 plums, halved, stones removed

300g puff pastry

Ice cream to serve

Mint leaves to garnish

1. Preheat oven to 200C.

2. In an ovenproof frying pan melt the butter and sugar slowly until it becomes a caramel colour. Remove from the heat and sprinkle over the cinnamon.

3. Arrange the plums cut side down in the pan, squashing them in to fit all the gaps.

4. Roll the pastry on a lightly floured board to 5mm thick. Lay on top of the plums tucking in the sides. Place into the oven for 25 minutes until the pastry is cooked, risen and golden brown. Remove and leave the tart to sit for a few minutes then tip carefully on to a serving platter.

5. Serve with vanilla ice cream.

Share this:

Print this article