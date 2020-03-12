Serve with cream or ice cream and mint leaves to garnish. Photo / Babiche Martens

Plum Tarte Tatin

This nostalgic plum tarte tatin recipe is straight from the pages of a family cookbook

By Angela Casley
Friday March 13, 2020

Some foods transport you back to happy memories. Plums do that for me. As children we would climb the Doris plum tree that overhung the fence into the horse paddock, groaning with large ripe purple fruit. There is nothing better than plums fresh from the tree.

PLUM TARTE TATIN
Serves 6

50g butter
½ cup sugar
½ tsp cinnamon
8 plums, halved, stones removed
300g puff pastry
Ice cream to serve
Mint leaves to garnish

1. Preheat oven to 200C.

2. In an ovenproof frying pan melt the butter and sugar slowly until it becomes a caramel colour. Remove from the heat and sprinkle over the cinnamon.

3. Arrange the plums cut side down in the pan, squashing them in to fit all the gaps.

4. Roll the pastry on a lightly floured board to 5mm thick. Lay on top of the plums tucking in the sides. Place into the oven for 25 minutes until the pastry is cooked, risen and golden brown. Remove and leave the tart to sit for a few minutes then tip carefully on to a serving platter.

5. Serve with vanilla ice cream.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

Heavenly Italian Plum Cake

This rustic cake is simply delicious served with rum-soaked raisins and a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Plum Frangipane Tart

Fresh plums find a home in this scrumptious frangipane tart

Plum & Almond Galette

Sweet juicy plums are the stars of this rustic French dessert

Plum and Coconut Cake Recipe

Try this moreish plum and coconut cake recipe by Angela Casley

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Plum Tarte Tatin

Three-Cheese Frittata With Potato & Thyme

Filipino Sugba Grilled Fish In Banana Leaf

Chiles Rellenos (Mexican Stuffed Peppers)

Snapper Arani (Fish Head In Broth With Japanese Root Vegetables)

Tomates Farcies (French Stuffed Tomatoes)

Dukkah Lamb Rump, Beetroot & Blue Cheese Salad

Chorizo & Chickpea Salad With Date Dressing

Middle Eastern Lamb Meatballs With Baba Ghanoush

Slow-Roast Tomato Risotto
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter