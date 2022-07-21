Sometimes You Just Need Plum & White Chocolate Pudding

This pudding is so delicious it will certainly not have time to get into the freezer. Tinned plums are my new favourite go-to for a quick dessert. Don’t forget to add a little decadence with your favourite vanilla icecream slightly melted on the warm pud.

PLUM AND WHITE CHOCOLATE PUDDING RECIPE

Serves 6

200g butter

1 cup caster sugar

1 tsp vanilla

3 eggs

1 cup self-rising flour

¾ cup almond meal

½ tsp baking powder

100g white chocolate chunks

850g tinned plums, drained stones removed

Icing sugar, to dust

Icecream or cream, to serve

1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Lightly grease a 23cm pan or cake tin.

2. Cream the butter, sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well.

3. Fold through the flours, baking powder and chocolate chunks. Spoon the batter into your tin. Dot the plums on top (they will sink when cooking). Bake for 50 minutes or until the middle is just set.

4. Dust with icing sugar and serve warm with vanilla icecream or lightly whipped cream.

