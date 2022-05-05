Elevate Your Poached Eggs With Chilli Yoghurt

Serve with warmed pita on the side to help scoop up all the goodness.

POACHED EGGS WITH CHILLI YOGHURT RECIPE

Serves 2

1 cup Greek-style yoghurt

1 tsp lemon oil or olive oil

2 tsp chopped red chilli

¼ tsp ground cumin

1 tsp lemon zest

2-4 eggs

1 Tbsp Italian parsley

Squeeze of lemon juice

To serve, hummus, drizzle of olive oil

1. Place the yoghurt in a sieve over a bowl for 30 minutes, allowing any liquid to seep through.

2. Warm the teaspoon of oil in a frying pan. Add the chilli, cooking for 2 minutes to soften slightly, then add the cumin and zest for 1 minute. Stir through the yoghurt, then chill.

3. When ready to serve, poach the eggs until done to your liking. Spread the yoghurt on to your plate, top with the eggs, some chopped parsley and a squeeze of lemon juice. Garnish with a little extra chilli if desired.

4. Serve with hummus and warmed or toasted pita.

