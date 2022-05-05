Elevate Your Poached Eggs With Chilli Yoghurt
For a great start to Mother’s Day — or any day — this twist on poached eggs is sure to impress
Serve with warmed pita on the side to help scoop up all the goodness.
POACHED EGGS WITH CHILLI YOGHURT RECIPE
Serves 2
1 cup Greek-style yoghurt
1 tsp lemon oil or olive oil
2 tsp chopped red chilli
¼ tsp ground cumin
1 tsp lemon zest
2-4 eggs
1 Tbsp Italian parsley
Squeeze of lemon juice
To serve, hummus, drizzle of olive oil
1. Place the yoghurt in a sieve over a bowl for 30 minutes, allowing any liquid to seep through.
2. Warm the teaspoon of oil in a frying pan. Add the chilli, cooking for 2 minutes to soften slightly, then add the cumin and zest for 1 minute. Stir through the yoghurt, then chill.
3. When ready to serve, poach the eggs until done to your liking. Spread the yoghurt on to your plate, top with the eggs, some chopped parsley and a squeeze of lemon juice. Garnish with a little extra chilli if desired.
4. Serve with hummus and warmed or toasted pita.Share this:
MUST READS
- Why Fresh-Hopped Beer Is Winter's Most Exciting Brew
- Food News: What's Shaping Aotearoa's Culinary Scene Now
- Piquette Is The Lush, Low-ABV Wine With Old Roots & We Can't Get Enough Of It
- Meet Morgan Maw, The Entrepreneur Behind New Zealand's First Commercially Made Oat Milk
- The Secrets Behind New Zealand's Best Bread
- Opinion: It's High Time People Stop Questioning Why I'm Not Drinking
More Food & Drink
EASY WEEKDAY RECIPES
- Vegetable Bolognese
- These Buildable Chicken & Mayo Lettuce Cups Are Refreshingly Easy To Make
- Seared Kingfish With Fresh Greens
- This Crumbed Fish Toasted Sandwich With Pea Mash Is An Easy Lunch Idea
- Make The Most Of Your Pantry Staples With These Smart Recipes
- Easy Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Morning