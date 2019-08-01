For this delicious cake, toast the poppy seeds in a dry frying pan to add extra flavour. For special occasions, I like to fill the centre with extra grapefruit or icecream. If you don’t have a ring tin, a 23cm tin will be fine.

POPPY SEED & GRAPEFRUIT SYRUP CAKE RECIPE

Serves 10

Ingredients

170g butter, softened

300g caster sugar

3 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

300g plain flour

1 ½ tsp baking powder

Zest of 1 grapefruit

¼ cup grapefruit juice

¼ cup poppy seeds, toasted

150ml yoghurt

Syrup

½ cup caster sugar

1 Tbsp butter

½ cup grapefruit juice

Icing sugar to dust

Creme fraiche to serve

1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Butter a 25cm ring tin and line the base with baking paper.

2. Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time and then add vanilla. Fold through the flour, baking powder, zest, juice, poppy seeds and yoghurt. Spoon into the tin and smooth the top. Bake for 45 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean.

3. While the cake bakes make the syrup. In a small pot place the sugar, butter and juice stirring until the sugar has dissolved. Bring to a simmer, then remove from the heat.

4. Spoon the syrup over the cake while warm in the tin. Tip on to a serving plate. Dust with icing sugar and serve with a dollop of creme fraiche.

