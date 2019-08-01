Enjoy this grapefruit cake while warm with a dollop of creme fraiche. Photo / Babiche Martens

Poppy Seed & Grapefruit Syrup Cake

Citrus fans will adore this zesty grapefruit syrup cake

By Angela Casley
Friday Aug. 2, 2019

For this delicious cake, toast the poppy seeds in a dry frying pan to add extra flavour. For special occasions, I like to fill the centre with extra grapefruit or icecream. If you don’t have a ring tin, a 23cm tin will be fine.

POPPY SEED & GRAPEFRUIT SYRUP CAKE RECIPE
Serves 10

Ingredients
170g butter, softened
300g caster sugar
3 eggs
1 tsp vanilla
300g plain flour
1 ½ tsp baking powder
Zest of 1 grapefruit
¼ cup grapefruit juice
¼ cup poppy seeds, toasted
150ml yoghurt

Syrup
½ cup caster sugar
1 Tbsp butter
½ cup grapefruit juice
Icing sugar to dust
Creme fraiche to serve

1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Butter a 25cm ring tin and line the base with baking paper.

2. Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time and then add vanilla. Fold through the flour, baking powder, zest, juice, poppy seeds and yoghurt. Spoon into the tin and smooth the top. Bake for 45 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean.

3. While the cake bakes make the syrup. In a small pot place the sugar, butter and juice stirring until the sugar has dissolved. Bring to a simmer, then remove from the heat.

4. Spoon the syrup over the cake while warm in the tin. Tip on to a serving plate. Dust with icing sugar and serve with a dollop of creme fraiche.

Share this:
Prev
Next

View More

Gluten-Free Mandarin, Almond & Date Cake

This cake is the perfect gluten-free treat, especially with a dollop of yoghurt on top

Hummingbird Cake

Slather on the cream cheese icing & swap out the pineapple for seasonally sweet feijoas

Valencia Orange, Apricot & Almond Cake

It's a piece of cake creating this wholesome bake from Eleanor Ozich

Lemon Yoghurt Cake Recipe

Try this lemon yoghurt cake with lashings of sweet lemony syrup

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Orange & Ricotta Hotcakes With Honey

Baked Salmon With Fennel & Lemon Pasta

Poppy Seed & Grapefruit Syrup Cake

How To Make Homemade Whole Milk Ricotta Cheese

Our Most Delicious Mushroom Recipes For Any Occasion

Strawberry Croissant Bread & Butter Pudding

Chewy Pumpkin Seed & Cranberry Flapjacks

Soft & Sumptuous Baked Oatmeal With Raspberries

Rustic Date & Apple Galette

Warming Vegetarian Recipes To Try This Winter
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter