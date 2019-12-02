These moreish biscuits are perfect with a cheese platter. Photo / Babiche Martens

Poppyseed & Parmesan Shortbread

For a thoughtful homemade Christmas gift, place a stash of these tasty little biscuits under the tree

By Angela Casley
Tuesday Dec. 3, 2019

You can make this shortbread in advance and freeze it, ready to take out, slice and cook fresh. Once baked, wrap in a bag, write a cute tag and take as a nibble for a pre-Christmas celebration or place under the tree as a gift.

POPPYSEED & PARMESAN SHORTBREAD RECIPE
Makes 30

1 cup flour
1 ½ cups grated parmesan
1 tsp poppyseeds
100g butter, cubed
1 Tbsp lemon zest
¼ tsp salt
Pinch cayenne pepper

1. Preheat an oven to 180C.

2. Into a food processor place the flour, parmesan, poppyseeds, butter, zest, salt and cayenne pepper. Blend until it forms a soft dough. Roll on a lightly floured bench into a 3cm diameter log. Let it rest for 10 minutes in the fridge.

3. Cut into 1-2cm slices. Place on to a baking tray, then put in the oven for 12 minutes until cooked and lightly golden. Cool on a wire rack before storing in an airtight container.

