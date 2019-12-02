You can make this shortbread in advance and freeze it, ready to take out, slice and cook fresh. Once baked, wrap in a bag, write a cute tag and take as a nibble for a pre-Christmas celebration or place under the tree as a gift.

POPPYSEED & PARMESAN SHORTBREAD RECIPE

Makes 30

1 cup flour

1 ½ cups grated parmesan

1 tsp poppyseeds

100g butter, cubed

1 Tbsp lemon zest

¼ tsp salt

Pinch cayenne pepper

1. Preheat an oven to 180C.

2. Into a food processor place the flour, parmesan, poppyseeds, butter, zest, salt and cayenne pepper. Blend until it forms a soft dough. Roll on a lightly floured bench into a 3cm diameter log. Let it rest for 10 minutes in the fridge.

3. Cut into 1-2cm slices. Place on to a baking tray, then put in the oven for 12 minutes until cooked and lightly golden. Cool on a wire rack before storing in an airtight container.

