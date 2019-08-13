These traditional tarts are served everywhere in Portugal, much-loved for their perfect mix of crisp buttery pastry brimming with freshly made custard. Once you have mastered these, you will be back for more. Cooking the light puff pastry at a high heat ensures it crisps beautifully. The second time you make these, I suggest doubling the recipe, they go that quick.

PORTUGUESE CUSTARD TARTS RECIPE

Makes 12

Ingredients

1 cup caster sugar

½ cup water

2 tsp finely grated lemon zest

1½ cup milk

½ cup plain flour

1 tsp vanilla

6 egg yolks

3 sheets puff pastry

1. Firstly put the sugar, water and zest into a pot, bringing to a simmer for 4 minutes. Remove.

2. Combine ½ cup milk with the flour mixing to a paste. In another pot, bring the remaining milk and vanilla to a simmer. Whisk into the flour mixture. Add this into the lemon syrup and stirring continuously bring to a simmer until the custard has thickened. Remove from the heat. Whisk through the egg yolks. Cover and refrigerate until cold.

3. Cut 12 circles from the puff pastry to line your muffin tins.

4. Preheat an oven to 200C. Spoon the custard into your pastry cases smoothing the top. Bake for 20 minutes until the pastry is golden and custard set.

