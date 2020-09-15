Potato, fennel and havarti tart. Photo / Babiche Martens

Potato, Fennel & Havarti Tart Recipe

This tasty no-peel potato tart will please everyone

By Angela Casley
Tuesday Sept. 15, 2020

POTATO, FENNEL AND HAVARTI TART
Serves 4-6

No need to peel your potatoes for this tart; use every last bit. The key to sweet, flavoursome fennel is slow cooking. Remember to use the whole bulb so there’s no waste. Eaten raw, the strong aniseed flavour becomes apparent, but when it’s cooked slowly it’s much more subtle. Keep a few fronds for decoration.

3 medium potatoes, skin on
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 bulb fennel, sliced thinly
2 cloves garlic, crushed
¼ cup white wine
1 tsp salt and freshly ground pepper
1 Tbsp fresh thyme
400g puff pastry
100g Havarti, grated
1 cup rocket leaves, to serve

1. Preheat oven to 200C.

2. Par-cook the potatoes in salted boiling water for 5-8 minutes. Remove and cool.

3. In a frying pan warm the oil. Add the fennel and garlic, cooking slowly for 15 minutes until the fennel is completely softened but not brown. Add the wine, cooking until it absorbs. Season with salt, pepper and stir through the thyme.

4. Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured bench to roughly 20 x 30cm. Cut a slit around the border 1cm from the edge, not cutting right through the pastry.

5. Spread the fennel over the base leaving the border clear. Slice the potatoes thinly and arrange over the top. Sprinkle with the Havarti. Bake in the oven for 20 minutes until the pastry is puffed and the top golden brown. Serve topped with rocket leaves.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

Crispy Prosciutto Hasselback Potatoes Recipe

Jazz up your potatoes with this colourful dish

Three-Cheese Frittata With Potato & Thyme

This frittata is the ultimate one-pan meal, delicious enjoyed for brunch, lunch or dinner

Roasted Vegetable Tart With Crème Fraiche & Thyme

Vegetarians and meat eaters alike will adore this roasted vegetable tart

Masala Chickpea Stuffed Baked Potatoes

Enjoy these stuffed spuds straight from the oven or save for a great work lunch on a chilly day

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Potato, Fennel & Havarti Tart Recipe

Aromatic & Nourishing Beef Bone Broth Recipe

Crispy Prosciutto Hasselback Potatoes Recipe

Comforting Mulligatawny Soup Recipe

Kirsten's Millionaire Shortbread Recipe

Aromatic Beef Daube Recipe

Our Favourite Hearty Breakfast Recipes

Sweet Spice & Buckwheat Pancakes Recipe

Moroccan Harissa Paste Recipe

Jamaican Jerk Paste & Chicken Broth Recipe
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter