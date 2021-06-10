These prawn cocktails will delight at your next soiree. Photo / Babiche Martens

Prawn Cocktails With A Twist

These party-ready prawn cocktails are all about the sauce, but they haven't forgotten the salad

By Angela Casley
Friday June 11, 2021

Don’t kid yourself, the best part of any prawn cocktail is the sauce. This classic recipe has been around for generations. So, instead of changing that up too much, play with the salad to make it a little more edgy.

'KIND OF' PRAWN COCKTAIL RECIPE
Serves 4

Sauce
½ cup mayonnaise
1 Tbsp tomato sauce
Splash of Tabasco
1 tsp lime zest
2 Tbsp lime juice

Salad
300g prawns, tails removed
1 chorizo sausage, chopped small
2 avocados, peeled and quartered
2 soft boiled eggs
4 lettuce leaves
Lime slices, to garnish

1. First make the sauce. Combine the mayonnaise, tomato sauce, Tabasco, zest and juice in a bowl.

2. Place the prawns into a pot of simmering water, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes until they are bright pink. Drain and cool.

3. Cook the chorizo in a frying pan until crispy. Remove and cool.

4. To assemble the cocktails, place shredded lettuce into your glasses or bowls. Add prawns, chorizo, sliced avocado, chopped boiled eggs and a good dollop of dressing. Season with salt and pepper and lime slices.

