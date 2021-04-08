Simple and speedy, by the time your spaghetti is cooked the prawns will be ready to go and you can serve this hot within minutes. This dish has serious taste factor, with zesty lemon, dill and those plump prawns.

PRAWN & COURGETTE PASTA RECIPE

Serves 4

400g wholemeal spaghetti

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp butter

3 spring onions, sliced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 Tbsp grated fresh ginger

2 courgettes, sliced

400g large prawns

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

100g grated parmesan

½ cup chopped fresh dill

Salt and pepper to season

1. Cook the spaghetti as per the packet instructions.

2. Heat the oil and butter in a large frying pan. Add 2 of the spring onions, garlic and ginger, cooking for a couple of minutes to soften. Add the courgettes and cook until lightly browned. Remove them from the pan. In the same pan cook the prawns turning once until cooked through.

3. Return the vegetables to the pan. Add the spaghetti, remaining spring onion, half the parmesan and half the dill, tossing through. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with dill and parmesan.

Share this:

Print this page