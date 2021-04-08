Whip up this prawn pasta dish for something quick and delicious. Photo / Babiche Martens

Prawn & Courgette Pasta

Something special happens when the dill, lemon and courgettes combine in this weeknight-friendly pasta dish

By Angela Casley
Friday April 9, 2021

Simple and speedy, by the time your spaghetti is cooked the prawns will be ready to go and you can serve this hot within minutes. This dish has serious taste factor, with zesty lemon, dill and those plump prawns.

PRAWN & COURGETTE PASTA RECIPE
Serves 4

400g wholemeal spaghetti
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 Tbsp butter
3 spring onions, sliced
2 cloves garlic, crushed
2 Tbsp grated fresh ginger
2 courgettes, sliced
400g large prawns
Zest and juice of 1 lemon
100g grated parmesan
½ cup chopped fresh dill
Salt and pepper to season

1. Cook the spaghetti as per the packet instructions.

2. Heat the oil and butter in a large frying pan. Add 2 of the spring onions, garlic and ginger, cooking for a couple of minutes to soften. Add the courgettes and cook until lightly browned. Remove them from the pan. In the same pan cook the prawns turning once until cooked through.

3. Return the vegetables to the pan. Add the spaghetti, remaining spring onion, half the parmesan and half the dill, tossing through. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with dill and parmesan.

