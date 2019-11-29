Serve this prawn and mussel cocktail drizzled with chipotle aioli dressing. Photo / Babiche Martens

Prawn & Smoked Mussel Cocktail With Chipotle Aioli

Would any summer spread be complete without prawn cocktail? Try this version with a tasty twist

By Angela Casley
Saturday Nov. 30, 2019

This fresh and flavoursome entree can be served in individual dishes or, for a more relaxed approach, place on a platter and let guests help themselves.

PRAWN & SMOKED MUSSEL COCKTAIL RECIPE
Serves 6-8

1 baby cos lettuce
200g prawns, cooked
200g smoked mussels
1 mango, chopped small
1 avocado, sliced
¼ cup chopped dill
Salt and pepper
½ cup aioli mixed
1 tsp chipotle sauce or to taste
2 Tbsp lime juice
2 limes cut in wedges

1. Arrange the cos leaves on a serving platter.

2. In a large bowl combine the prawns, mussels, mango, avocado and dill seasoning with salt and freshly ground pepper. Arrange on the lettuce.

3. In a small bowl combine the aioli, chipotle and lime juice. Drizzle over the cocktail just before serving. Place lime wedges around the edges to squeeze.

