Prawn & Smoked Mussel Cocktail With Chipotle Aioli

This fresh and flavoursome entree can be served in individual dishes or, for a more relaxed approach, place on a platter and let guests help themselves.

PRAWN & SMOKED MUSSEL COCKTAIL RECIPE

Serves 6-8

1 baby cos lettuce

200g prawns, cooked

200g smoked mussels

1 mango, chopped small

1 avocado, sliced

¼ cup chopped dill

Salt and pepper

½ cup aioli mixed

1 tsp chipotle sauce or to taste

2 Tbsp lime juice

2 limes cut in wedges

1. Arrange the cos leaves on a serving platter.

2. In a large bowl combine the prawns, mussels, mango, avocado and dill seasoning with salt and freshly ground pepper. Arrange on the lettuce.

3. In a small bowl combine the aioli, chipotle and lime juice. Drizzle over the cocktail just before serving. Place lime wedges around the edges to squeeze.

