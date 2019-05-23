Gratin means a crisp and golden cheese topping. Here, versatile pumpkin makes a great base for such a dish with feta and parmesan creating the cheesy top. Oregano straight from the garden adds its own freshness. It’s a good winter herb that will provide leaves all year. Serve as either a stand-alone main or as a side dish for dinner.

PUMPKIN GRATIN WITH FETA, PARMESAN & MUSTARD RECIPE

Serves 6

Ingredients

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 onions, sliced thinly

2 cloves garlic

2 Tbsp fresh oregano leaves

Salt and freshly ground pepper

800g pumpkin, peeled and sliced thinly

200g crumbled feta

½ cup vegetable stock

½ cup cream

2 tsp Dijon mustard

½ cup grated parmesan

1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Lightly grease an ovenproof baking dish.

2. In a frying pan, heat the oil. Add the onion and garlic cooking for a few minutes to soften. Add the oregano and season with salt and pepper.

3. Into the baking dish, layer the pumpkin, onions and feta, seasoning with salt and pepper as you go, finishing with generous amount of feta.

4. Whisk the stock, cream and mustard together. Warm in the microwave for 1 minute. Pour carefully over the pumpkin. Cover and bake for 1 hour.

5. Remove the cover, sprinkle over the parmesan and continue to bake for another hour or until the pumpkin is soft when a small knife is inserted. Remove from the oven and serve hot.

