Dry roasting the seeds until they are aromatic is essential when making a curry paste. Your nose will tell you when they are ready. Once you have a paste made it will last in the fridge for up to a month. Perfect for quick dinner preparation.

QUICK & EASY CHICKEN TOMATO CURRY RECIPE

Serves 4

Ingredients

Curry Paste

1 Tbsp cumin seeds

1 Tbsp coriander seeds

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 tsp black peppercorns

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp paprika

½ tsp salt

1 chilli, chopped

2 Tbsp tomato paste

1/3 cup white vinegar

Curry

1 Tbsp oil

1 onion, sliced

8 boneless and skinless thighs

420g tin diced tomatoes

½ cup chicken stock

1 tsp brown sugar — optional

½ cup chopped coriander

Hot rice and naan to serve

1. In a small frying pan place the cumin, coriander, fennel seeds and black peppercorns. Bring to the heat swirling around for 2-3 minutes until they become aromatic. Remove and place into a mortar and pestle, grinding them to a powder. Add the cinnamon, paprika, salt and chilli, grinding some more. Stir through the tomato paste and vinegar.

2. For the curry, warm the oil and add the onions, cooking for 4 minutes until soft. Add 3 tablespoons of the paste, cooking for 2 minutes. Add the chicken, browning all over. Pour in the tomatoes, stock and sugar if using, bringing to a simmer until the chicken is cooked through. Stir through the coriander.

3. Serve hot with rice, naan and an extra sprinkle of coriander.

Share this:

Print this page