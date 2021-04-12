Fast, Fuss-Free Weeknight Dinner Ideas

Citrus Pork With Rice Noodles Recipe

This quick citrus pork is served over hot steaming noodles.

Roasted Tomato Pasta With Cashews

Gently roast tomatoes and toss them through a simple sauce of passata, mushrooms, garlic, onion, balsamic vinegar and basil leaves for something delicious served over buckwheat spirals.

Beef and mushroom broth. Photo / Babiche Martens

Beetroot Fritters With Halloumi

Fry these beetroot, corn and coriander fritters in a pan for a few minutes on either side, then lightly brown your halloumi and enjoy as a light meal with steamed or roasted greens or a fresh salad.

Beef & Mushroom Broth

This beef and mushroom broth is super simple and tasty. Use a quick-cooking, good cut of meat will cook fast to create tender pink slices.

Pork Chops Recipe With Celeriac Salad

Try these tasty crumbed pork chops for a quick fry. The accompanying crispy green apple and celeriac salad is wonderfully refreshing.

Vegetarian Chilli Beans With Silverbeet Recipe

Spoon these tasty beans over brown rice and shredded silver beet, or enjoy them over baked potato and a dollop of sour cream.

Red tomato pasta with cashews. Photo / Babiche Martens

Chilli, Peppers & Chicken Stir-Fry

Anyone can put together today’s chicken stir-fry. Have all the vegetables chopped and ready to go before the cooking begins. Cheat and cook the rice to accompany in the microwave.

No Mess Salmon Parcels

For perfect salmon in a hurry, look no further than these easy wrapped delights.

Spring Spaghetti Recipe

While this spaghetti is great come springtime, it’s also perfect year-round as a delicious meal without any heavy sauces. Savour lamb, asparagus, broccolini and tomatoes for a sumptuous spaghetti you’ll have ready in no time.

Vegetable Tofu Satay Salad

This nutty, sweet, salty vegan dish filled with vegetables will become a mainstay in your recipe collection. Serve hot with a sprinkle of peanuts.

Pan-fried fish with fettuccine. Photo / Babiche Martens

One-Pan Moroccan Chicken

A one-pan wonder flavoured with cumin and coriander.

Chicken & Lime Stir-Fry

Serve this simple and tasty dish with hot rice and an optional glass of good chardonnay.

Quick Panko Crumbed Seafood

A quick cook for a delicious seafood recipe for crumbed fillets of fish, prawns and salmon.

Vegetable Stem Stir Fry

Make the most of leftover vegetable stems in this quick stir fry with a herb-lemon dressing and crunchy walnuts.

Vegetable and tofy satay salad. Photo/ Babiche Martens

Beef Noodle Salad

There are no pots and pans needed here — a bit of slicing and dicing and a quick fry on the barbecue and, voila, dinner is served.

Pan-Fried Fish With Fettuccine

Avoid midweek stress with this easy, delicious and healthy family favourite.

Tasty Bean Smash With Lemon & Feta

Make a substantial mid-week dinner out of poached eggs with this flavour-packed bean smash. It’s a winner, especially with a large mushroom to contain the mixture.

Coconut Yoghurt Potatoes & Pan-Fried Steak

Coconut yoghurt and gherkins marry in this hearty meal. Cook your steak for four-five minutes on either side and serve with the potatoes and your choice of greens.

Butter Bean Mash With Smoked Salmon

This gorgeously comforting butter bean mash is served with braised greens, a couple of slices of smoked salmon, a scattering of basil and cherry tomatoes.

Quick, Easy Warming Vegetable Ramen

This ramen recipe is full of surprises: the quickness of its cooking time, the bounty of its flavour, and its sheer morishness.

Sweet Corn Chicken Soup

If your craving something that’s quick and easy but still has a homely feeling, this Chinese-inspired sweet corn soup is deliciously comforting.

Speedy Sausage Pasta With Tomatoes, Spinach & Feta

For meat-eaters, add small venison sausages; vegetarians can simply omit them from this dish that is divine with or without.

Lemony Pasta Salad Recipe With Rocket

Try this fresh and tasty lemony pasta salad with pistachios and parmesan.

Polenta With Chickpea & Tomato Sauce

Meatless Monday in the household? This is a please-all and quick-to-prepare recipe.

Spinach & Salmon Bake

On the hunt for quick and tasty dinner? This oven recipe ticks all the boxes.