Quick & Easy Warming Vegetable Ramen
This comforting bowl of ramen is just perfect on chilly nights. Top with a fried egg and get slurping
Perfect for chilly days, hot ramen will warm you through. I have fried my eggs for this vegetable version purely because I love the crispy edges and soft yolk dripping over my noodles. Boil an egg for four minutes if you prefer the more traditional egg halved then placed on top.
QUICK & EASY VEGETABLE RAMEN RECIPE
Serves 2
Ingredients
600ml chicken stock
2 Tbsp soy sauce
2 Tbsp mirin
1 Tbsp miso paste
1 piece dried kombu (optional)
200g soba noodles
1 head bok choy
2 spring onions, sliced thinly
2 eggs
¼ cup crispy shallots
Chilli flakes to serve
Lime to squeeze
1. First make the broth. In a large pot combine the stock, soy, mirin, miso paste and kombu, bringing to simmer for 10 minutes.
2. Add the noodles and 1 spring onion, moving around to separate and cook through. Add the bok choy for the final few minutes.
3. Just before serving, fry the eggs. Serve in bowls with a sprinkle of the remaining spring onion, shallots, chilli flakes, an egg and a squeeze of lime.