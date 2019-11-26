You can make the pavlova bases ahead of time, just be sure to keep them airtight in tins and to protect them from being damaged. The compote and sauce may also be made a couple of days in advance — making the festive day less stressful for all.

RASPBERRY, APPLE & BUTTERSCOTCH PAVLOVA RECIPE

Serves 6-8

7 egg whites

320g caster sugar

2 Tbsp cornflour

2 tsp white vinegar

1 tsp vanilla

Raspberry and Apple Compote

1 Tbsp butter

4 granny smith apples, peeled, cored and sliced

6 whole cloves

1 vanilla bean, seeds scraped out

½ cup sugar

2 tsp lemon zest

¼ cup lemon juice

1 cup fresh raspberries

Butterscotch Sauce

25g butter

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup cream

½ cup toasted slivered almonds

300ml cream, lightly whipped

Icing sugar to dust

Mint leaves to garnish

1. Preheat an oven to 140C. Line two 23cm cake tins with baking paper.

2. Place the egg whites in a large bowl and beat until stiff. Slowly add the sugar 2 tablespoons at a time allowing it to dissolve before adding the next. Add the cornflour, vinegar and vanilla, beating through. Divide the mixture evenly between the two tins. Bake for 1 ½ hours before turning off the oven and allowing the pavlova to cool. Remove and store until ready to build.

3. For the compote, warm the butter in a pot. Add the apples, cloves, vanilla seeds, sugar, lemon zest and juice, bringing slowly to a simmer stirring so it doesn’t stick on the bottom. When the apples are soft remove from the heat and cool completely. Stir through the raspberries.

4. For the butterscotch sauce heat the butter, sugar and cream in a pot bringing to a simmer for 3 minutes. Store in the fridge.

5. When ready to build the pavlova place the base on to your serving platter. Spread with half the cream and a little compote. Top with the second pavlova, the remaining cream, compote and almonds. Dust with icing sugar before serving and dribble over some butterscotch sauce. Serve the remaining sauce in a small jug.

Share this:

Print this page