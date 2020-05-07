I use dry dates for baking these tartlets, they are so much cheaper. Fresh also are perfect, and don’t need soaking. Lining the tins with a little baking paper helps extract the tartlets once frozen. If you aren’t eating them all at once, place in a covered container and keep in the freezer. For a snack, cut them into quarters to enjoy with green tea. Delicious.

RAW BANOFFEE PIE TARTLETS RECIPE

Serves 6

Bases

1 cup dried dates

1/2 cup ground almonds

1/4 tsp cinnamon

1 cup raw cashews



Filling

1/2 cup dried dates

1/2 cup peanut butter

1/2 tsp vanilla

1/4 cup coconut oil

1 banana

1/4 cup coconut cream



Topping

1/2 cup coconut cream, chilled

1/2 banana, sliced



1. Line the base of 6 x 10cm tins with baking paper or 1 x 22cm tin.



2. For the base, soak the dates in boiling water for 10 minutes, then drain.



3. Place the dates, almonds, cinnamon and cashews in a food procesor and blend until sticky and well combined, but not completely smooth. Divide the mixture between the tins and press to line the base and side of each. Place in the fridge while you make the filling.



4. For the filling, soak the dates for 10 minutes in boiling water, then drain.



5. Place the dates, peanut butter, vanilla, oil, banana and coconut cream in the food processor. Blitz until smooth. Spoon into the tart cases, smoothing the tops. Place in the freezer for at least 2 hours or until ready to eat.



6. Before serving, whip the chilled coconut cream until thickened. Spoon a little on to the top of each tartlet, finishing with sliced banana.

