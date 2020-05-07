These raw banoffee pie tartlets are delicious served with whipped coconut cream. Photo / Babiche Martens

Raw Banoffee Pie Tartlets

For a healthy spin on a decadent treat, try this raw banoffee pie recipe

By Angela Casley
Friday May 8, 2020

I use dry dates for baking these tartlets, they are so much cheaper. Fresh also are perfect, and don’t need soaking. Lining the tins with a little baking paper helps extract the tartlets once frozen. If you aren’t eating them all at once, place in a covered container and keep in the freezer. For a snack, cut them into quarters to enjoy with green tea. Delicious.

RAW BANOFFEE PIE TARTLETS RECIPE
Serves 6

Bases
1 cup dried dates
1/2 cup ground almonds
1/4 tsp cinnamon
1 cup raw cashews

Filling
1/2 cup dried dates
1/2 cup peanut butter
1/2 tsp vanilla
1/4 cup coconut oil
1 banana
1/4 cup coconut cream

Topping
1/2 cup coconut cream, chilled
1/2 banana, sliced


1. Line the base of 6 x 10cm tins with baking paper or 1 x 22cm tin.

2. For the base, soak the dates in boiling water for 10 minutes, then drain.

3. Place the dates, almonds, cinnamon and cashews in a food procesor and blend until sticky and well combined, but not completely smooth. Divide the mixture between the tins and press to line the base and side of each. Place in the fridge while you make the filling.

4. For the filling, soak the dates for 10 minutes in boiling water, then drain.

5. Place the dates, peanut butter, vanilla, oil, banana and coconut cream in the food processor. Blitz until smooth. Spoon into the tart cases, smoothing the tops. Place in the freezer for at least 2 hours or until ready to eat.

6. Before serving, whip the chilled coconut cream until thickened. Spoon a little on to the top of each tartlet, finishing with sliced banana.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

Raw Brownies With Salted Caramel Nut Butter

Despite looking fancy, these brownies are dead easy to make (and devour)

Raw Treats to Fuel Your Mind and Body

13 delicious recipes that sit on the healthier side of the treat spectrum

Raw Date and Coconut Slice Recipe

Angela Casley's raw slice has a delicious mix of dates, nuts, coconut and ginger

Little and Friday Banoffee Pie Recipe

Try Kim Evans’ winning dessert, made with All Good bananas for Fair Trade Fortnight

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Raw Banoffee Pie Tartlets

Baked Ricotta With Roasted Peppers

Chef Comforts: How To Make Forest Restaurant's Go-To Halloumi Soup

Wholemeal Pear, Blue Cheese & Rocket Tart

Chef Comforts: How To Make Fort Greene's Go-To Chicken Curry

Fish Burger With Avocado & Edamame Smash

Baking & Dessert Recipes To Try When Flour Is Flying Off The Shelf

Brioche Buns With Chocolate, Almond & Figs

Gluten-Free Chocolate Orange Cake

Passionfruit & Lime Mousse
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter