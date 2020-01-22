Rich, gooey and impossibly decadent, these raspberry-topped raw brownies are my idea of perfection. Despite looking rather fancy, they’re actually very easy to make. I’ve topped them with freeze-dried raspberries for a surprising hint of tartness, however coconut flakes or crushed nuts would also decorate them nicely.

RAW BROWNIES WITH SALTED CARAMEL NUT BUTTER RECIPE

Makes 12 small squares

1 cup fresh dates, pitted

1 cup buckwheat groats or rolled oats

¾ cup almonds or nuts of your choice

½ cup cocoa or cacao powder

Pinch of sea salt

1/3 cup melted coconut oil

2 Tbsp water

Caramel

¾ cup almond butter or nut butter of your choice

½ cup coconut oil, melted and cooled

1/3 cup coconut cream

1/3 cup pure maple syrup or honey

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

Pinch of sea salt

Topping

1 cup freeze-dried or fresh raspberries



1. Line a 22 x 12cm loaf tin with baking paper.

2. Place the fresh dates and dry brownie ingredients in a food processor, and process for 20 seconds or so, until the mixture resembles coarse breadcrumbs. Add the coconut oil and water, and pulse until the mixture starts to come together. Press mixture evenly into the lined slice tin.

3. Place the caramel ingredients in a food processor or blender, and blend until silky and smooth. If the mixture starts to split, add some more coconut cream, a little at a time, scraping down the sides, until it comes together smoothly. This can sometimes happen quite quickly depending on the speed of your blender.

4. Pour the caramel on top of the brownie, and smooth out evenly using a spatula. Sprinkle the raspberries on top, and then pop in the freezer to set for at least 45 minutes.

5. Slice into small squares and enjoy.

6. Store in an airtight container in the freezer for up to 3 months. To serve, remove from the freezer and allow to thaw for a few minutes.

