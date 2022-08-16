A Red Lentil & Cauliflower Dhal You'll Crave All Year
This hearty meal is the perfect weeknight dinner (it requires very little effort)
Fresh vegetables are expensive at the moment so use frozen if need be, thawed and drained of excess water. Frozen vegetables are a great option during the winter months.
If you plan to cook and then reheat the dhal to serve, leave the cauliflower a little crunchy, so it won’t become overdone.
RED LENTIL AND CAULIFLOWER DHAL RECIPE
Serves 4
¼ cup oil
1 large onion, finely diced
3 gloves garlic, grated
2 Tbsp grated ginger
2 tsp each ground cumin, garam masala, coriander
Pinch chilli powder
1 tsp brown sugar
1 green chilli, sliced finely with seeds
1 cup red lentils
1 litre water
½ cup passata
1 tsp salt
4 cups cauliflower florets
2 cups spinach
1 cup chopped coriander
¼ cup chopped roasted cashews
1. Heat the oil in a large, heavy-based pot. Add the onion, cooking for 5 minutes to soften. Add the garlic and ginger, cooking for a further 2 minutes. Stir through the cumin, garam masala, coriander, chilli, sugar and green chilli for a couple of minutes.
2. Add the lentils, water, passata and salt. Bring to a simmer for 30 minutes or until the lentils are softened but not too mushy. Add the cauliflower and cook for a further 10 minutes until cooked through. Add the spinach and cook until wilted. Stir through the coriander.
3. Serve with extra coriander and a sprinkle of cashew nuts.
