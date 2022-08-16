Enjoy this dhal with rice or on its own. Photo / Babiche Martens

A Red Lentil & Cauliflower Dhal You'll Crave All Year

This hearty meal is the perfect weeknight dinner (it requires very little effort)

By Angela Casley
Wednesday Aug. 17, 2022

Fresh vegetables are expensive at the moment so use frozen if need be, thawed and drained of excess water. Frozen vegetables are a great option during the winter months.

If you plan to cook and then reheat the dhal to serve, leave the cauliflower a little crunchy, so it won’t become overdone.

RED LENTIL AND CAULIFLOWER DHAL RECIPE
Serves 4

¼ cup oil
1 large onion, finely diced
3 gloves garlic, grated
2 Tbsp grated ginger
2 tsp each ground cumin, garam masala, coriander
Pinch chilli powder
1 tsp brown sugar
1 green chilli, sliced finely with seeds
1 cup red lentils
1 litre water
½ cup passata
1 tsp salt
4 cups cauliflower florets
2 cups spinach
1 cup chopped coriander
¼ cup chopped roasted cashews

1. Heat the oil in a large, heavy-based pot. Add the onion, cooking for 5 minutes to soften. Add the garlic and ginger, cooking for a further 2 minutes. Stir through the cumin, garam masala, coriander, chilli, sugar and green chilli for a couple of minutes.

2. Add the lentils, water, passata and salt. Bring to a simmer for 30 minutes or until the lentils are softened but not too mushy. Add the cauliflower and cook for a further 10 minutes until cooked through. Add the spinach and cook until wilted. Stir through the coriander.

3. Serve with extra coriander and a sprinkle of cashew nuts.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

Pumpkin, Mushroom & Tomato Red Curry

Mushrooms and pumpkin are the perfect match for this dish's hot red chillies and coconut cream

Dhal With Crispy Onions & Naan Bread

This deeply flavourful vegetarian dish is perfect on cool days

Middle Eastern Lamb Meatballs With Baba Ghanoush

Homemade meatballs make a deliciously simple midweek meal, or a savoury snack if you feel so inclined

Potato, Lime & Cherry Tomato Curry With Raita

Vegetarians, this one's for you. This curry is brimming with flavour and ready in a heartbeat

More Food & Drink

A Red Lentil & Cauliflower Dhal You'll Crave All Year

Cook Like Sid Sahrawat With His Lavish Duck Recipe

This Gluten-Free Lemon Drizzle Cake Is A Breeze For All Bakers

Gluten-Free Cheese & Thyme Bites You Can't Stop Eating

Karangahape Rd's Alta Is Simply Spectacular

Famed Melbourne Restaurant MoVida Is Bringing Its Sizzling Spanish Flavours To Auckland

These Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies Are Downright Hard To Turn Down

Take The Time To Make These Sticky, Korean-Inspired Ribs

Creamy, Classic Rice Pudding With Orange-Infused Rhubarb
View More

RESTAURANT REVIEWS

EASY WEEKDAY RECIPES

New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter