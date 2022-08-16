A Red Lentil & Cauliflower Dhal You'll Crave All Year

Fresh vegetables are expensive at the moment so use frozen if need be, thawed and drained of excess water. Frozen vegetables are a great option during the winter months.

If you plan to cook and then reheat the dhal to serve, leave the cauliflower a little crunchy, so it won’t become overdone.

RED LENTIL AND CAULIFLOWER DHAL RECIPE

Serves 4

¼ cup oil

1 large onion, finely diced

3 gloves garlic, grated

2 Tbsp grated ginger

2 tsp each ground cumin, garam masala, coriander

Pinch chilli powder

1 tsp brown sugar

1 green chilli, sliced finely with seeds

1 cup red lentils

1 litre water

½ cup passata

1 tsp salt

4 cups cauliflower florets

2 cups spinach

1 cup chopped coriander

¼ cup chopped roasted cashews

1. Heat the oil in a large, heavy-based pot. Add the onion, cooking for 5 minutes to soften. Add the garlic and ginger, cooking for a further 2 minutes. Stir through the cumin, garam masala, coriander, chilli, sugar and green chilli for a couple of minutes.

2. Add the lentils, water, passata and salt. Bring to a simmer for 30 minutes or until the lentils are softened but not too mushy. Add the cauliflower and cook for a further 10 minutes until cooked through. Add the spinach and cook until wilted. Stir through the coriander.

3. Serve with extra coriander and a sprinkle of cashew nuts.

