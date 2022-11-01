Photo / Babiche Martens

This Pappardelle With Beef Short Rib Sauce Is Worth It

Let the ribs and red wine bubble away for a glossy, supremely comforting meal

By Angela Casley
Wednesday Nov. 2, 2022

The key to this dish is allowing plenty of time for the ribs to cook slowly in the oven. If you feel the need for greens alongside the pasta, add some spinach or serve with a simple salad.

RED WINE BEEF SHORT RIB AND PAPPARDELLE RECIPE
Serves 4

1 Tbsp oil
5 or 6 beef short ribs, separated
2 onions, roughly chopped
6 cloves garlic, crushed
700ml red wine
2 tsp brown sugar
1 cup tinned chopped tomatoes
1 cup beef stock
2 bay leaves
3 rosemary stalks
1 tsp each salt and pepper, to taste
300g pappardelle, to serve
1 cup chopped parsley, plus leaves to garnish
1 cup grated parmesan

1. Preheat an oven to 150C.

2. Heat the oil in ovenproof casserole dish or frying pan. Brown the short ribs on both sides. Remove and set aside.

3. Add the onion and garlic to the pan, cooking for a few minutes to soften. Once they are cooked, pour in the wine, sugar, tomatoes and stock, and add the bay leaves, rosemary stalks, salt and pepper. Return the ribs to the pan, cover and place into the oven for 2 ½ hours. Stir halfway through and then remove the lid for the final 30 minutes.

4. Cook the pappardelle as per its packet instructions.

5. Remove the ribs, shred the meat and stir through the sauce with the chopped parsley.

6. Serve hot with the pappardelle and a sprinkle of parmesan and parsley.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

This Homemade Gnocchi With Asparagus & Blue Cheese Is All Decadence

The velvety sauce is made with just two ingredients

A Silky Parmesan Pasta With Crispy Crumb

It has a luscious and cheesy sauce that may inspire shameless bowl-licking

This Chorizo & Prosciutto Pasta Can Accommodate A Tight Weeknight Schedule

Easy and hearty, with just the right amount of smoky chorizo intensity

This Lasagna Is Packed Full Of Cheese & Vegetables — Which Is To Say It's Delicious

This comforting lasagna is a great way to get the greens into the family (in disguise)

More Food & Drink

This Pappardelle With Beef Short Rib Sauce Is Worth It

An Asparagus Caesar Salad That's A Textural Masterpiece

This Homemade Gnocchi With Asparagus & Blue Cheese Is All Decadence

The Thriving Pizzazz Of Pocha

Cheesy Polenta Makes Roasted Asparagus That Much Better

A Silky Parmesan Pasta With Crispy Crumb

Donna Hay's Banana Coconut Dream Cake With Yoghurt Frosting

This Sesame & Miso Chicken Salad Is Incredibly Easy To Make
View More

RESTAURANT REVIEWS

EASY WEEKDAY RECIPES

New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter