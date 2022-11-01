This Pappardelle With Beef Short Rib Sauce Is Worth It

The key to this dish is allowing plenty of time for the ribs to cook slowly in the oven. If you feel the need for greens alongside the pasta, add some spinach or serve with a simple salad.

RED WINE BEEF SHORT RIB AND PAPPARDELLE RECIPE

Serves 4

1 Tbsp oil

5 or 6 beef short ribs, separated

2 onions, roughly chopped

6 cloves garlic, crushed

700ml red wine

2 tsp brown sugar

1 cup tinned chopped tomatoes

1 cup beef stock

2 bay leaves

3 rosemary stalks

1 tsp each salt and pepper, to taste

300g pappardelle, to serve

1 cup chopped parsley, plus leaves to garnish

1 cup grated parmesan

1. Preheat an oven to 150C.

2. Heat the oil in ovenproof casserole dish or frying pan. Brown the short ribs on both sides. Remove and set aside.

3. Add the onion and garlic to the pan, cooking for a few minutes to soften. Once they are cooked, pour in the wine, sugar, tomatoes and stock, and add the bay leaves, rosemary stalks, salt and pepper. Return the ribs to the pan, cover and place into the oven for 2 ½ hours. Stir halfway through and then remove the lid for the final 30 minutes.

4. Cook the pappardelle as per its packet instructions.

5. Remove the ribs, shred the meat and stir through the sauce with the chopped parsley.

6. Serve hot with the pappardelle and a sprinkle of parmesan and parsley.

