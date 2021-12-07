Enjoy this rhubarb jelly through summer. Photo / Babiche Martens

Rhubarb & Prosecco Jelly With Blueberries

Take a step back in time with this delightfully retro jelly

By Angela Casley
Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021

Don’t be tempted to press the rhubarb with a spoon when draining, or your jelly will become cloudy. Use the leftover pulp for muffins, crumble, or add to a smoothie.

RHUBARB AND PROSECCO JELLY RECIPE
Serves 8-10

5 cups chopped rhubarb in 2cm pieces
1 cup sugar
2 cups water or to cover

Jelly
8 leaves gelatin
1-2 cups prosecco

To serve
1 cup blueberries

1. Lightly oil a 1-litre mould.

2. Place the rhubarb, sugar and water into a large pot. Slowly bring to a simmer. When softened, take a few pieces out for garnish. Continue to cook the remainder until squishy. Place into a sieve over a large bowl and leave to drip through. Set the pulp aside.

3. Soak the gelatin leaves in ½ cup water for 10 minutes.

4. Measure the rhubarb liquid into a pot, making it up to 1 litre with prosecco. Place on to an element, bringing to a simmer.

5. Squeeze the gelatin, add to the simmering juice and whisk until dissolved. Taste and add an extra ¼ cup sugar if desired.

6. Pour the mixture into your mould and refrigerate overnight or for at least 6 hours.

7. Before serving, tip the jelly out on to a serving platter. Fill the middle with a mixture of rhubarb and blueberries.

