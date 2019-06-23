The Best Rhubarb Recipes To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Roasted Rhubarb & Nut Crumble

The humble crumble is given a fresh new edge with this nutty topping which has plenty of crunch and flavour. The hazelnuts and cashews form a good base with coconut oil, and malt syrup sticks it all together and adds a delicious dose of sweetness.

Sponge Pudding With Apple & Rhubarb

This classic pud is the perfect recipe to have up your sleeve next time you need to whip up a fail-safe dessert. Nothing fancy or new-fangled, just pure, simple comfort food.

Flourless Banana & Rhubarb Loaf. Photo / Babiche Martens

Flourless Banana & Rhubarb Loaf

This loaf recipe is easy to bake, flourless and goes down a treat with a generous spread of butter. Enjoy it fresh from the oven or, if there is any left the day after, try it toasted. It’s just as good with a sweet or savoury topping.

Buttermilk Pancakes With Rhubarb Compote

Serve up a brunch to remember with these buttermilk pancakes. Rhubarb and apple compote is the perfect topping, along with creme fraiche, yoghurt or even ice cream if you feel so inclined.

Mini Pavlovas Topped with Rhubarb & Coconut Yoghurt. Photo / Babiche Martens

Mini Pavlovas Topped with Rhubarb & Coconut Yoghurt

These mini pavs are pure indulgence. Elegant yet easy to assemble, serve with a dollop of coconut yoghurt for a sweet dessert that's sure to please.

Rhubarb & Apple Pie With Crumble Topping

It's mandatory to enjoy this classic with a big scoop of your favourite ice cream. Enjoy on chilly nights when you need slice of warming comfort food.

Peach & Rhubarb Shortcake. Photo / Babiche Martens

Peach & Rhubarb Shortcake

These little shortcakes make a dreamy morning or afternoon tea addition. Serve filled with lightly whipped cream and stewed peaches and rhubarb.

Rhubarb Tiramisu

These little desserts are the ultimate dinner party hack. Pre-make and serve up when you please, no stress necessary.

Rhubarb & Vodka Jellies. Photo / Babiche Martens

Rhubarb & Vodka Jellies

Get the party started with these sweet little jellies. Made from scratch, these jelly cups are perfect for starting or ending your evening.

Petite Kitchen's Winter Rhubarb Crumble

The magical filling in this delicious crumble is made with tangy rhubarb, ginger and a hint of orange. Rhubarb goes gorgeously well with sweet and rich flavours, making this buttery crumble topping a match made in heaven. Enjoy with lashings of cream, or coconut yoghurt if you feel like something a little lighter.

Almond & Rhubarb Tart. Photo / Babiche Martens

Almond & Rhubarb Tart

Try this almond and rhubarb tart, which is wonderful with a cup of tea mid-afternoon, and perfect to perk one up on these chilly wet days. A dab of lightly whipped cream on the side is a must. A little of this will go a long way, although it is not overly sweet.

Apple & Rhubarb Crumble Tart

This tart is carefully constructed from scratch, creating a homemade dessert like no other. Serve when warm and golden with a dollop of soft whipped cream.

Rhubarb Cake. Photo / Babiche Martens

Rhubarb Cake

Next time an occasion calls for cake, try this simple recipe. It's easy enough to ace, yet delicious enough to impress even the pickiest guest. Serve with Greek yoghurt and enjoy.