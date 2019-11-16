Serve with a topping of fresh fruit, ground ginger and mint leaves. Photo / Babiche Martens

Rhubarb & Strawberry Cakes With Labneh Icing

These little cakes not only taste delightful, they also boast a clever waste-reducing trick

By Angela Casley
Sunday Nov. 17, 2019

A byproduct of making your own labneh is whey. Don’t let it go to waste; it can be added to these muffins in place of the milk. Or add it to a smoothie, porridge or other baking. Use honey sparingly then add a little more for a sweeter icing. Remember that over stirring muffin mixtures will give you a tougher result, so go easy.

RHUBARB & STRAWBERRY CAKES WITH LABNEH ICING
Makes 12

Icing
1 cup Greek yoghurt
1-2 Tbsp honey
Pinch ground ginger

Cakes
2 Tbsp chia seeds
¾ cup water
1 cup almond meal
1 cup plain flour
2 tsp baking powder
½ cup sugar
1 cup chopped rhubarb
1 cup chopped strawberries
1 tsp ground ginger
1 Tbsp orange zest
½ cup orange juice
½ cup milk or whey

Garnish
6 strawberries, sliced
Mint leaves

1. Preheat an oven to 180C. Grease a 12-hole muffin tin.

2. To make the icing place a clean tea towel in a sieve over a bowl. Pour in the yoghurt and place into the fridge and leave for at least four hours or longer allowing the whey to drip through.

3. To make the cakes combine the chia seeds and water in a small bowl and let sit for 10 minutes. Into a large bowl combine the almond meal, flour, baking powder, sugar, rhubarb, strawberries, ginger and zest.

4. To the chia add the orange juice and milk, or whey. Pour into the dry ingredients and combine gently. Spoon into your muffin tins and place into the oven for 12 minutes or until just cooked and soft to the touch. Remove and cool.

5. For the icing combine the labneh with the honey and spoon on to the top of the cakes. Garnish with strawberry slices, mint leaves and ginger.

