Rice Bubble Biscuits Recipe

Thinking of family favourites, led me to revisit these rich and buttery rice bubble biscuits. They were always a treat to find in our school lunch boxes. They’re moreish and wonderful with a cup of tea.

RICE BUBBLES BISCUITS

Makes 24

225g butter, melted and cooled

1 cup sugar

1 egg, lightly whisked

1 tsp baking soda

Pinch salt

1¾ cup plain flour

2 cups rice bubbles

1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Line two baking trays with paper.

2. Place the butter in a large bowl. Add the sugar, egg, soda, salt, flour and rice bubbles, combining well.

3. Using a dessertspoon, place even dollops on your tray, allowing for a little spreading. Bake for 15 minutes or until lightly golden. Remove and cool on the tray for 10 minutes then move to a cooling rack.

4. Store in an airtight container.

