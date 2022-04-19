Start Your Morning With Creamy Rice Porridge & Fried Feijoas

Depending on the size of the fruit, you may need more or less for this recipe. Alternatively, make enough for a few days and store covered in the fridge. Feijoas are very versatile and freeze well. With such a short season it is imperative to enjoy them every which way.

RICE PORRIDGE WITH FRIED FEIJOAS RECIPE

Serves 2

Feijoas

4 feijoas, peeled and halved lengthways

2 tsp butter

2 Tbsp caster sugar

Zest and juice of ½ lemon

Porridge

1 cup rice flakes

1 ½ cups oat milk (or other)

2 tsp honey

Pinch cinnamon

2-4 kiwi berries

2 Tbsp toasted seeds

Drizzle of honey

1. For the feijoas, melt the butter in a medium-sized frying pan. Add the sugar, zest and juice, dissolving the sugar. Place in the feijoas, turning once until softened. Remove and cool.

2. For the porridge, into a pot place the rice flakes, milk, honey and cinnamon, bringing to a simmer for 8-10 minutes or until thickened.

3. Serve hot with feijoas, kiwi berries, a sprinkle of seeds and a drizzle of honey.

Share this:

Print this page