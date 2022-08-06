Creamy, Classic Rice Pudding With Orange-Infused Rhubarb

Just like grandma made, rice pudding with the skin on the top to peel back and reveal creamy goodness. You can add raisins or cranberries if you desire. Personally, I just love the creamy rice — it takes me back to my childhood.

RICE PUDDING WITH RHUBARB RECIPE

Serves 4

4 cups blue milk

½ cup sugar

½ tsp vanilla

Pinch cinnamon

2 Tbsp butter, melted

½ cup short grain rice

¼ cup water

½ cup orange juice

1 Tbsp orange zest

¼ cup sugar

3 stalks rhubarb, cut to 4cm pieces

1. Preheat an oven to 150C.

2. Generously grease a 1-litre ovenproof dish.

3. Into the dish place the milk, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon and butter, whisking with a fork to combine. Stir through the rice.

4. Place in the oven for 2½ hours. Check once to ensure it doesn’t need any more liquid. Don’t be tempted to stir or you won’t get the nice skin on the top.

5. Place the water, orange juice, zest and sugar into a pot. Add the rhubarb and cook slowly for 8-10 minutes or until it has softened but not lost its shape.

6. Serve the rice topped with the rhubarb.

