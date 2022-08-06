Photo / Babiche Martens

Creamy, Classic Rice Pudding With Orange-Infused Rhubarb

You can add raisins or cranberries, or indulge in this pudding without them

By Angela Casley
Sunday Aug. 7, 2022

Just like grandma made, rice pudding with the skin on the top to peel back and reveal creamy goodness. You can add raisins or cranberries if you desire. Personally, I just love the creamy rice — it takes me back to my childhood.

RICE PUDDING WITH RHUBARB RECIPE
Serves 4

4 cups blue milk
½ cup sugar
½ tsp vanilla
Pinch cinnamon
2 Tbsp butter, melted
½ cup short grain rice
¼ cup water
½ cup orange juice
1 Tbsp orange zest
¼ cup sugar
3 stalks rhubarb, cut to 4cm pieces

1. Preheat an oven to 150C.

2. Generously grease a 1-litre ovenproof dish.

3. Into the dish place the milk, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon and butter, whisking with a fork to combine. Stir through the rice.

4. Place in the oven for 2½ hours. Check once to ensure it doesn’t need any more liquid. Don’t be tempted to stir or you won’t get the nice skin on the top.

5. Place the water, orange juice, zest and sugar into a pot. Add the rhubarb and cook slowly for 8-10 minutes or until it has softened but not lost its shape.

6. Serve the rice topped with the rhubarb.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

Sometimes You Just Need Plum & White Chocolate Pudding

Top this quick dessert with a scandalous scoop of vanilla icecream

Make Your Next Dessert These Passionfruit Sponge Puddings

When passionfruit go out of season, use this recipe but replace them with the next fruit to come along

Frozen Berries & Croissant Pudding Recipe

Using croissant in this pudding recipe makes for a light texture and no extra buttering is needed

Cardamom-Infused Rice Pudding With Almond Milk

For a comforting dessert try this classic treat, which also happens to be gluten and dairy-free

More Food & Drink

Creamy, Classic Rice Pudding With Orange-Infused Rhubarb

6 Of The Very Best Fancy Wines, From Rare Bottles To Champagne With Pedigree

This Mushroom Udon Will Transform The Way You See Noodles

At Palmer Bar, You'll Find Beef Tartare With Onion Rings

Where A Walking Food Tour For Hard-To-Find Eateries Goes In Auckland

Tamarillos Only Elevate This Satisfying Lamb Shank Recipe

These Japanese Steamed Pork Buns Are The Definition Of Comfort Food

Dessert Calls For Brown Sugar & Lemon Custards With Shortbread

These Orange, Pineapple & Carrot Cakes Are Real Keepers
View More

RESTAURANT REVIEWS

EASY WEEKDAY RECIPES

New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter