Serve your homemade ice cream in these clever chocolate bowls. Photo / Babiche Martens

Rich Homemade Chocolate Ice Cream

If you've ever wanted to make your own ice cream, this simple recipe is a great place to start

By Angela Casley
Sunday Sept. 29, 2019

Who can go past chocolate ice cream? This base recipe will accommodate any flavour you’d like to add to it. Leave out the chocolate and try adding liquorice, pumpkin, berry or vanilla. The process is the same.

RICH HOMEMADE CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM RECIPE
Serves 4-6

Ingredients
500ml whole milk
300ml cream
4 egg yolks
140g brown sugar
200g chocolate, finely chopped
200g raspberries

Chocolate bowls
6 balloons
200g chocolate buttons

1. Place milk and cream in a saucepan and bring to the boil.

2. Beat egg yolks and sugar until light and creamy. Slowly pour in the cream and beat until combined. Place the mixture in a clean pot and stir over a low heat until it just coats the back of your spoon. Remove from heat and stir in the chocolate until smooth. Place in a bowl, cover and allow to cool completely, or overnight.

3. Puree half the raspberries and push through a sieve, discarding the pips. Keep the remaining raspberries for garnish.

4. To make the chocolate bowls, blow up balloons to about 15cm diameter. Wash, dry and lightly oil the outsides. Place each one upside down in a cup. Melt chocolate buttons in a bowl over a pot of simmering water. Drizzle over the balloons, creating a bowl shape. Refrigerate for 1 hour. Snip the balloons and slowly let the air out to free the bowls. Keep bowls in the fridge.

5. Churn the ice cream in a machine according to the instructions, or freeze it for 2 hours, beat and refreeze.

6. When ready to serve, roll ice cream into balls and place in the chocolate bowls. Serve immediately with a few raspberries and a drizzle of puree.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

Chocolate Whiskey Cake With Boozy Ganache

This sweet creation is decadence at its best, featuring layers of chocolate, booze and cream

Banana, Hazelnut & Chocolate Puddings

These prep-ahead puddings are perfect when a sugar craving strikes

Wholesome No-Bake Chocolate Cake

This wholesome cake is a wonder — both rich and satisfying while also being dairy, gluten and refined sugar-free

Luscious Dark Chocolate & Prune Tart

Fair warning, it's hard to stop at just one slice of this indulgent tart

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Rich Homemade Chocolate Ice Cream

Layered Strawberry Mousse & Cinnamon Biscuit Cups

Four-Ingredient Berry Meringue Bombes

Honey-Sweetened Apple & Black Cherry Muffins

Rustic Tuna, Tomato & Rocket Salad With Crunchy Croutons

Asparagus, Salmon & Grapefruit Salad With Citrus Dressing

New Potato Salad With Cos Lettuce, Bacon & Yoghurt Dressing

Melon With Mint, Lime & Pink Sea Salt

How To Take The Humble Grilled Cheese Sandwich To The Next Level

Carrot & Prawn Orzo Risotto With Parmesan
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter