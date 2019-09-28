Who can go past chocolate ice cream? This base recipe will accommodate any flavour you’d like to add to it. Leave out the chocolate and try adding liquorice, pumpkin, berry or vanilla. The process is the same.

RICH HOMEMADE CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM RECIPE

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

500ml whole milk

300ml cream

4 egg yolks

140g brown sugar

200g chocolate, finely chopped

200g raspberries

Chocolate bowls

6 balloons

200g chocolate buttons

1. Place milk and cream in a saucepan and bring to the boil.

2. Beat egg yolks and sugar until light and creamy. Slowly pour in the cream and beat until combined. Place the mixture in a clean pot and stir over a low heat until it just coats the back of your spoon. Remove from heat and stir in the chocolate until smooth. Place in a bowl, cover and allow to cool completely, or overnight.

3. Puree half the raspberries and push through a sieve, discarding the pips. Keep the remaining raspberries for garnish.

4. To make the chocolate bowls, blow up balloons to about 15cm diameter. Wash, dry and lightly oil the outsides. Place each one upside down in a cup. Melt chocolate buttons in a bowl over a pot of simmering water. Drizzle over the balloons, creating a bowl shape. Refrigerate for 1 hour. Snip the balloons and slowly let the air out to free the bowls. Keep bowls in the fridge.

5. Churn the ice cream in a machine according to the instructions, or freeze it for 2 hours, beat and refreeze.

6. When ready to serve, roll ice cream into balls and place in the chocolate bowls. Serve immediately with a few raspberries and a drizzle of puree.

Share this:

Print this page