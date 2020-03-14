Serve this soup with fresh sourdough bread for dipping. Photo / Babiche Martens

Roast Capsicum Soup With Goat's Cheese

Enjoyed hot or cold, this roast capsicum soup is sure to satisfy the soul

By Angela Casley
Sunday March 15, 2020

If you have an abundance of colourful peppers ready for the pot, this recipe is for you. Once the peppers are roasted, this soup literally takes 30 minutes. Serve hot or, on scorching hot days, pour the soup chilled over some ice cubes. Refreshing and perfect with some fresh sourdough.

ROAST CAPSICUM SOUP WITH GOAT'S CHEESE RECIPE
Serves 4

3 red peppers
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, crushed
1 tsp paprika
420g tin chopped tomatoes
3 cups chicken or vegetable stock
Pinch chilli flakes
Salt and pepper to taste
100g goat's feta
Small bunch watercress to garnish
Bread on the side

1. Preheat oven to 200C. Line a baking dish with paper.

2. Bake the peppers for 30 minutes until lightly blackened and skin has come away from the flesh. Remove and cool enough to remove skin and seeds. Chop roughly.

3. In a large pot warm the oil. Add the onion and garlic cooking for 2 or 3 minutes to soften. Add the paprika, stirring through. Add the tomatoes, peppers, stock and chilli flakes. Bring to a simmer for 20 minutes. Blend until smooth. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper.

4. Serve hot or cold with a crumble of goat's feta, a few watercress leaves and crusty bread.

