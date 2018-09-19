Serve this chicken with a simple green salad and crusty bread. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Roast Chicken With White Wine, Basil & Tomato

Fuss-free from start to finish, this delicious dish is a lesson in simplicity

By Eleanor Ozich
Thursday Sept. 20, 2018

This is the kind of meal that can restore your love for life. Sumptuously sweet and salty chicken is slow roasted in a sauce of white wine, garlic, lemon, basil and tomatoes. Serve with a light green salad and some rustic bread.

ROAST CHICKEN WITH WHITE WINE, BASIL & TOMATO RECIPE
Serves 3-4

1kg free-range chicken thighs or drumsticks
6 cloves garlic, crushed using the back of a heavy knife
1 lemon, quartered
1 punnet cherry tomatoes, sliced in half
100ml white wine
Extra virgin olive oil for drizzling
Handful of fresh basil

1. Preheat the oven to 180C.

2. Arrange the chicken, garlic, lemon and tomatoes in a large roasting dish.

3. Pour the white wine over the top, drizzle generously with extra virgin olive oil, and scatter the basil over the top. Season with flaky sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.

4. Bake in the oven for 1 hour or until golden and succulent and juices run clear.

5. Remove from the oven and leave to cool slightly before serving.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

Roasted Chicken Thighs With Oregano Parmesan Paste

Put this succulent dish on your weekly recipe rotation, stat

Chicken & Corn Pie

Escape winter with this hot and hearty classic

Fennel Roast Chicken with Couscous

Try Angela Casley's tasty roast chicken salad

Roasted Chicken Wings Recipe

Lemony chicken wings with succulent flavours

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Baked Ricotta With Roasted Peppers

Chef Comforts: How To Make Forest Restaurant's Go-To Halloumi Soup

Wholemeal Pear, Blue Cheese & Rocket Tart

Chef Comforts: How To Make Fort Greene's Go-To Chicken Curry

Fish Burger With Avocado & Edamame Smash

Baking & Dessert Recipes To Try When Flour Is Flying Off The Shelf

Brioche Buns With Chocolate, Almond & Figs

Gluten-Free Chocolate Orange Cake

Passionfruit & Lime Mousse

Gnocchi With Eggplant, Squashed Tomatoes & Parmesan
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter