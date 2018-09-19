This is the kind of meal that can restore your love for life. Sumptuously sweet and salty chicken is slow roasted in a sauce of white wine, garlic, lemon, basil and tomatoes. Serve with a light green salad and some rustic bread.

ROAST CHICKEN WITH WHITE WINE, BASIL & TOMATO RECIPE

Serves 3-4

1kg free-range chicken thighs or drumsticks

6 cloves garlic, crushed using the back of a heavy knife

1 lemon, quartered

1 punnet cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

100ml white wine

Extra virgin olive oil for drizzling

Handful of fresh basil

1. Preheat the oven to 180C.

2. Arrange the chicken, garlic, lemon and tomatoes in a large roasting dish.

3. Pour the white wine over the top, drizzle generously with extra virgin olive oil, and scatter the basil over the top. Season with flaky sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.

4. Bake in the oven for 1 hour or until golden and succulent and juices run clear.

5. Remove from the oven and leave to cool slightly before serving.

