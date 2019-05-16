Serve this roast lamb with a drizzle of sundried tomato dressing. Photo / Babiche Martens

Roast Lamb Rump With Leek & Butter Beans

This roast lamb sounds fancy, but really is so simple to whip up on a weeknight

By Angela Casley
Friday May 17, 2019

Leeks are a great winter vegetable. One goes a long way, either taking the place of an onion or, like here, becoming the base of your dish. When preparing a leek, try to use as much of it as possible. Only remove the coarse leaves, the rest will cook and soften adding loads of flavour.

ROAST LAMB RUMP WITH LEEK & BUTTER BEANS RECIPE 
Serves 4

Ingredients
1 Tbsp oil
1-2 lamb rumps
Salt and freshly ground pepper
20g butter
1 large leek, halved lengthways, sliced
1 clove garlic, crushed
1 tin butter beans, drained and rinsed
Zest and juice of ½ lime
2 Tbsp chopped thyme
Thyme leaves to garnish

Dressing
¼ cup finely chopped sundried tomatoes
¼ cup olive oil
1 tsp lemon zest
2 Tbsp lemon juice
1 tsp honey

1. Preheat an oven to 180C.

2. In a hot pan add the oil and sear the lamb. Season with salt and pepper then place into the oven for 20 minutes or until done to your liking. Remove and allow to sit for 10 minutes.

3. Melt the butter in a large frying pan over a medium heat. Add the leek and garlic. Cook for 8-10 minutes until softened but not brown. Add the butter beans, lime and thyme cooking for a further 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

4. For the dressing whizz together the sundried tomatoes, oil, lemon and honey.

5. Serve the bean mixture with the sliced lamb and a drizzle of dressing. Garnish with some thyme leaves.

