Serve this pork loin with crispy roasted potatoes. Photo / Babiche Martens

Roast Pork Loin With Prune, Orange & Sage Stuffing

Try something deliciously different this Christmas by swapping predictable ham for tasty pork loin

By Angela Casley
Thursday Nov. 28, 2019

Pork loin is a tasty alternative to ham. Keep all your guests happy; for the stuffing use gluten-free bread, which is paired with juicy prunes and orange. What doesn’t fit into the loin can be served alongside. When tying the pork an extra pair of hands will help hold it tight and will make the job easier.

PORK LOIN WITH PRUNE & SAGE STUFFING RECIPE
Serves 8

Stuffing
20g butter
1 onion, chopped finely
4 cloves garlic, crushed
2 Tbsp grated fresh ginger
2 cups fresh gluten-free breadcrumbs
1 cup parsley
Zest of 1 orange
1 tsp salt and pepper
12 prunes, soaked in ¼ cup port for 10 minutes
2kg pork loin
1 Tbsp oil
1 tsp salt
Roasted baby potatoes to serve

1. To make the stuffing, melt the butter in a frying pan. Add the onions and garlic cooking for a few minutes to soften. Add the ginger, breadcrumbs, parsley, orange, salt, pepper, prunes and port combining well.

2. Slice the skin from the pork in one piece and score with 1 cm lines. Lie the loin flat and place the stuffing along the middle. Roll and place the skin back on the top before tying tightly. It can be refrigerated ahead of time, but bring back to room temperature before cooking.

3. Preheat an oven to 150C.

4. Place the pork into a baking dish. Rub with oil and sprinkle with salt. Place into the oven for 2 hours, then turn up the heat until the crackling is nice and crunchy. If need be, place under the grill for a final few minutes. Let it rest for 15 minutes before slicing. Serve with roast potatoes.

Crispy Pork Belly With Cider, Honey & Thyme

For a crowd-pleaser, serve up cubes of this crispy pork belly to party-goers

Slow Roast Pork Shoulder With Sticky Marmalade Glaze

Let the oven do the hard work creating this succulent roast, crispy crackling included

Crispy Pork Loin With Cranberry & Chorizo Stuffing

Cut loose from the traditional Christmas menu with a deliciously juicy pork loin with crispy crackling

Pork and Pistachio Terrine Recipe

Try Angela Casley's delicious Christmas terrine recipe

Raspberry, Apple & Butterscotch Pavlova

Light & Lovely Chicken Recipes For Longer Evenings

Herb Crumbed Lamb Cutlets With Bean & Halloumi Salad

Vegetarian Chickpea & Pumpkin Burgers

Greek Love Cake

Artichoke Risotto With Garlic & Herb Oil

Rhubarb & Strawberry Cakes With Labneh Icing

Root Vegetable Gratin With Beetroot Hummus

Vegetable Stem Stir-Fry With Walnuts & Herb Dressing
