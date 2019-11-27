Roast Pork Loin With Prune, Orange & Sage Stuffing

Pork loin is a tasty alternative to ham. Keep all your guests happy; for the stuffing use gluten-free bread, which is paired with juicy prunes and orange. What doesn’t fit into the loin can be served alongside. When tying the pork an extra pair of hands will help hold it tight and will make the job easier.

PORK LOIN WITH PRUNE & SAGE STUFFING RECIPE

Serves 8

Stuffing

20g butter

1 onion, chopped finely

4 cloves garlic, crushed

2 Tbsp grated fresh ginger

2 cups fresh gluten-free breadcrumbs

1 cup parsley

Zest of 1 orange

1 tsp salt and pepper

12 prunes, soaked in ¼ cup port for 10 minutes

2kg pork loin

1 Tbsp oil

1 tsp salt

Roasted baby potatoes to serve

1. To make the stuffing, melt the butter in a frying pan. Add the onions and garlic cooking for a few minutes to soften. Add the ginger, breadcrumbs, parsley, orange, salt, pepper, prunes and port combining well.

2. Slice the skin from the pork in one piece and score with 1 cm lines. Lie the loin flat and place the stuffing along the middle. Roll and place the skin back on the top before tying tightly. It can be refrigerated ahead of time, but bring back to room temperature before cooking.

3. Preheat an oven to 150C.

4. Place the pork into a baking dish. Rub with oil and sprinkle with salt. Place into the oven for 2 hours, then turn up the heat until the crackling is nice and crunchy. If need be, place under the grill for a final few minutes. Let it rest for 15 minutes before slicing. Serve with roast potatoes.

