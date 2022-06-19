Plate this tart with a side salad and your favourite chutney. Photo / Babiche Martens

Tarts Are Good. Tarts With Roast Pumpkin & Garlic Are Even Better

Roasting the pumpkin brings out the sweetness and flavour in this recipe. Then the rest is easy

By Angela Casley
Monday June 20, 2022

If you don’t have time (or it’s in your too-hard basket) to make pastry, do buy it. Life is busy and there is no harm in taking the occasional shortcut here or there.

ROAST PUMPKIN AND GARLIC TART RECIPE
Serves 4

Pastry
2 cups flour
½ tsp salt
80g butter, cubed
1 egg
1 Tbsp cold water

Filling
400g peeled chopped pumpkin
6 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped
½ tsp paprika
2 Tbsp olive oil
100g feta, crumbled
2 Tbsp thyme leaves
2 eggs, lightly beaten
¾ cup cream
Salt and freshly ground pepper
1 cup grated parmesan

1. Preheat the oven to 180C.

2. Place the pumpkin, garlic, paprika and oil on an oven tray, tossing to combine. Roast for 30 minutes until golden brown. Remove from the oven.

3. To make the pastry, place the flour, salt and butter in a food processor, blitzing until it resembles fine bread crumbs. Add the egg and water and blitz to form the dough. Roll on a lightly floured bench until 5mm thick. Line a 23cm quiche or pie tin. Bake blind for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven.

4. Into the tart tin place the pumpkin, feta and thyme leaves. Combine the eggs and cream. Season, then pour over the pumpkin. Sprinkle over the parmesan. Bake for 40 minutes or until set in the middle.

