Tarts Are Good. Tarts With Roast Pumpkin & Garlic Are Even Better

If you don’t have time (or it’s in your too-hard basket) to make pastry, do buy it. Life is busy and there is no harm in taking the occasional shortcut here or there.

ROAST PUMPKIN AND GARLIC TART RECIPE

Serves 4

Pastry

2 cups flour

½ tsp salt

80g butter, cubed

1 egg

1 Tbsp cold water

Filling

400g peeled chopped pumpkin

6 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped

½ tsp paprika

2 Tbsp olive oil

100g feta, crumbled

2 Tbsp thyme leaves

2 eggs, lightly beaten

¾ cup cream

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1 cup grated parmesan

1. Preheat the oven to 180C.

2. Place the pumpkin, garlic, paprika and oil on an oven tray, tossing to combine. Roast for 30 minutes until golden brown. Remove from the oven.

3. To make the pastry, place the flour, salt and butter in a food processor, blitzing until it resembles fine bread crumbs. Add the egg and water and blitz to form the dough. Roll on a lightly floured bench until 5mm thick. Line a 23cm quiche or pie tin. Bake blind for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven.

4. Into the tart tin place the pumpkin, feta and thyme leaves. Combine the eggs and cream. Season, then pour over the pumpkin. Sprinkle over the parmesan. Bake for 40 minutes or until set in the middle.

