Adding anchovy and green olives gives these tarts an extra flavour punch. Photo / Babiche Martens

Roast Tomato Tartlets With Green Olives & Anchovies

These little tartets are easily enjoyed as individuals, or you can create one large tart if you please

By Angela Casley
Friday Jan. 17, 2020

Pastry and tomatoes are a great combination. I've added some spinach, anchovy and green olives for extra punch. This dish is perfect for a pre-dinner nibble or make a large tart for a summer picnic.

ROAST TOMATO TARTLETS RECIPE
Makes 12

15 medium tomatoes, halved
½ tsp salt
2 Tbsp olive oil

Filling
2 cups frozen spinach, thawed
2 cloves garlic
½ cup basil leaves
6 anchovies, roughly chopped
½ cup green olives, stones removed
1 Tbsp lemon zest
2 Tbsp lemon juice
500g puff pastry
Oil for drizzling
1 egg, whisked
Basil leaves to garnish

1. Preheat an oven to 140C. Line a baking tray with paper.

2. Place the tomatoes cut side up on the tray. Sprinkle with the salt and olive oil. Place into the oven for 3 hours until semi-dried. Remove and set aside. Turn the oven up to 180C.

3. Squeeze any excess water from the spinach and place into a kitchen processor. Add the garlic, basil, anchovies, olives, zest and juice, blitzing until combined but not mushy.

4. Roll the pastry to 5mm thick then cut 12 x 9cm circles. Place on to a baking tray. Cut a circle within the circle ½ cm from the border halfway through the pastry.

5. Even the spinach filling out on to each circle. Top with two or three tomatoes. Drizzle with a little extra olive oil.

6. Brush the edges with egg. Bake for 20 minutes until the pastry is puffed and golden. Serve with a garnish of basil leaves.

