Photo / Babiche Martens

Cheesy Polenta Makes Roasted Asparagus That Much Better

Asparagus flavoured with garlic and lemon marry seamlessly with the creamiest polenta

By Angela Casley
Wednesday Oct. 26, 2022

It’s time, fresh juicy asparagus is back. You have until December to put it on your menu weekly and eat it every which way. Cooking polenta is similar to porridge, it can be done in minutes. Don’t walk away and leave it, as it will stick to the bottom.

ROASTED ASPARAGUS WITH CHEESY POLENTA RECIPE
Serves 4

2 bunches asparagus
2 cloves garlic, crushed
1 Tbsp oil
1 tsp salt and pepper
½ lemon, to squeeze
1 Tbsp lemon zest

Creamy polenta
1 cup chicken or vegetable stock
1 cup milk
1 cup polenta
25g butter
½ cup grated parmesan plus extra to serve
Salt and pepper, to taste

1. Preheat an oven to 200C. Place the asparagus on an oven tray with the garlic. Rub over the oil, season and roast for 15 minutes. Remove and squeeze over the lemon juice and zest.

2. For the polenta, bring the stock and milk to a simmer in a saucepan. While stirring, pour in the polenta and cook for 5 minutes. Continue stirring to prevent any lumps. Polenta gets very hot, so if it bubbles, be careful not to burn yourself. Stir through the butter and parmesan, then season.

3. Serve the polenta in bowls and top with the roasted asparagus.

