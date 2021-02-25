Roasted Cauliflower With Avocado Mash Recipe

The avocadoes, with their creamy texture, need little help making this cauliflower and chickpea salad a fabulous main meal or side dish. Add a little chopped crispy spicy chorizo if you like, or keep it vegetarian.

CAULIFLOWER & AVOCADO MASH

Serves 4

1 small cauliflower

6 cloves garlic, whole

2 Tbsp olive oil

½ tsp salt

2 avocados

1 clove garlic, peeled

1 Tbsp lime zest

¼ cup lime juice

1 cup drained chickpeas

1 cup coriander leaves

1. Preheat an oven to 180C. Line an oven tray with baking paper.

2. Slice the cauliflower into 1cm pieces. Place on the tray with the garlic cloves. Drizzle over oil and salt, then toss. Place in the oven for 25 minutes until golden.

3. While the cauliflower cooks, mash the avocado with the garlic clove, lime zest, juice and half the coriander.

4. To serve, toss the cauliflower, chickpeas, remaining coriander leaves and avocado in a bowl.

Share this:

Print this page