This dish makes for a fantastic, healthy main or side. Photo / Babiche Martens

Roasted Cauliflower With Avocado Mash Recipe

Garlic, lime and chickpeas elevate this undeniably easy vege dish

By Angela Casley
Friday Feb. 26, 2021

The avocadoes, with their creamy texture, need little help making this cauliflower and chickpea salad a fabulous main meal or side dish. Add a little chopped crispy spicy chorizo if you like, or keep it vegetarian.

CAULIFLOWER & AVOCADO MASH
Serves 4

1 small cauliflower
6 cloves garlic, whole
2 Tbsp olive oil
½ tsp salt
2 avocados
1 clove garlic, peeled
1 Tbsp lime zest
¼ cup lime juice
1 cup drained chickpeas
1 cup coriander leaves

1. Preheat an oven to 180C. Line an oven tray with baking paper.

2. Slice the cauliflower into 1cm pieces. Place on the tray with the garlic cloves. Drizzle over oil and salt, then toss. Place in the oven for 25 minutes until golden.

3. While the cauliflower cooks, mash the avocado with the garlic clove, lime zest, juice and half the coriander.

4. To serve, toss the cauliflower, chickpeas, remaining coriander leaves and avocado in a bowl.

Roasted Tomato Pasta With Cashews Recipe

Candela Brings A Distinct Spanish Flavour To Karangahape Rd

Buckwheat Porridge With Banana, Cinnamon & Strawberries Recipe

Gluten-Free Fig & Raspberry Loaf Recipe

Orange, Oat & Chocolate Chip Biscuits Recipe

Alma Ushers In A New Category Of All-Day Restaurant

Plum & Apple Cake Recipe
