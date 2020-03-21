Serve with Amoretti biscuits on the side. Photo / Babiche Martens

Roasted Fig Fool With Cointreau & Ginger

Create a truly sensational dessert with this season's best figs

By Angela Casley
Sunday March 22, 2020

Adding zesty flavours to figs when cooking them slowly in the oven intensifies the flavour. Fold them through a deliciously light creamy mixture to make this fool. Needless to say, feel free to add a little extra Cointreau.

ROASTED FIG FOOL RECIPE
Serves 4

6 ripe figs, halved
2 tsp grated ginger
2 Tbsp runny honey
1 Tbsp orange zest
2 Tbsp orange juice
¼ cup Cointreau
1 cup lightly whipped cream
½ cup creme fraiche
8 Amoretti biscuits

1. Preheat oven to 170C.

2. Into a baking dish place the figs. Sprinkle over the ginger, honey, zest, juice and Cointreau. Cover and place into the oven for 40 minutes until really soft and squishy. Depending on the ripeness of the figs it may take a little longer. Mash with a fork, then cool.

3. Place the cream and creme fraiche in a medium-sized bowl and crush in 4 Amoretti biscuits. Gently fold through the figs and serve in glasses or small bowls.

4. Place the remaining Amoretti on the side.

