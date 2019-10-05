Serve this fruit with granola for breakfast or a scoop of icecream for dessert. Photo / Babiche Martens

Orange-Roasted Tamarillos & Strawberries With Granola

Celebrate the season's plump, colourful bounty of tamarillos with this clever breakfast dish

By Angela Casley
Sunday Oct. 6, 2019

Now is the season to be eating tamarillos — they are plump and colourful. This dish is perfect for brunch; it’s soft and packed full of flavour with a little hint of tartness. Serve this combination with a scoop of icecream for a quick dessert.

Tamarillos store well in the fridge for up to five days. If you have extra don’t forget to make some chutney to see you through summer.

ORANGE-ROASTED TAMARILLOS & STRAWBERRIES WITH GRANOLA RECIPE
Serves 4

Ingredients
4 tamarillos
200g strawberries
¼ cup sugar
2 tsp orange zest
¼ cup orange juice
½ tsp cinnamon
To serve
1 cup granola
1 cup coconut yoghurt

1. Preheat an oven to 170C.

2. Using a knife, make a small cross at the base of each tamarillo. Plunge them into boiling water for 2 minutes. Remove, then peel and slice in half lengthways.

3. Place the halves cut side up in an ovenproof baking dish. Sprinkle with sugar, zest, orange juice and cinnamon.

4. Bake for 15 minutes then add the strawberries stirring through gently. Bake for a further 8 minutes. Cool.

5. Serve the fruit with granola and a spoonful of coconut yoghurt.

