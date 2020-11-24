Rolled Chestnut & Cherry Pavlova Recipe

You can’t beat a pavlova on Christmas Day, and this rolled chestnut and cherry version is not only visually gorgeous but so light it will melt in your mouth. Remember don’t discard the egg yolks, they will be useful for making aioli,

or maybe hollandaise for Boxing Day brunch.

ROLLED CHESTNUT AND CHERRY PAVLOVA

Serves 8

Pavlova

6 egg whites

1 ¼ cups caster sugar

2 tsp vanilla

1 Tbsp white vinegar

1 Tbsp cornflour

Filling

300ml cream, lightly whipped

150g chestnut puree

½ cup chestnuts, roughly chopped

(optional)

2 Tbsp kirsch (or other liqueur)

½ cup grated white chocolate

Extra white chocolate, chestnuts and cherries to garnish

Icing sugar to dust

1. Preheat an oven to 160C. Line a 20cm x 30cm swiss roll tin with baking paper. Place another piece of paper on a tea towel and dust with icing sugar for when the pavlova is cooked.

2. Beat the egg whites until stiff. Add the sugar in two lots, then add the vanilla, vinegar and cornflour, beating through slowly. Spread the meringue on the paper and place into the oven for 25 minutes until firm to the touch.

3. Tip it on to the prepared baking paper and roll loosely with the paper and towel. Set aside until ready to fill.

4. To fill the pavlova, combine the cream with the chestnut puree, chestnuts, kirsch and grated chocolate. Unroll the pavlova gently, fill with cream and place on your serving platter. Refrigerate until needed.

5. Serve with shards of white chocolate, cherries, chestnuts and a good dusting of icing sugar.

Share this:

Print this page