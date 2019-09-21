Rustic Tuna, Tomato & Rocket Salad With Crunchy Croutons
A few simple steps and a handful of ingredients is all it takes to create this rustic salad
Peeling and deseeding tomatoes is worth the effort. It not only looks great but creates a smooth silky texture. Instead of throwing out unused bread, use it to make delicious crunchy croutons.
RUSTIC TUNA, TOMATO & ROCKET SALAD RECIPE
Serves 4
Ingredients
4 slices rustic bread, torn into pieces
2 Tbsp olive oil
4 large tomatoes
¼ red onion, sliced finely
400g tin cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
¼ cup Kalamata olives
185g tin tuna
2 cups shredded rocket
Dressing
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 Tbsp lemon juice
½ tsp dijon mustard
1. Preheat an oven to 180C.
2. Place the bread pieces on a baking tray, toss in the olive oil and bake for 15 minutes until golden and crispy.
3. To make the dressing, combine the oil, lemon juice and mustard in a jar.
4. In a large bowl, toss together the baked bread, tomatoes, onion, beans, olives, tuna and rocket.
5. Stir through the dressing and serve.