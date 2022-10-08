This Sago Pudding With Pawpaw & Citrus Is Anything But Complicated
Orange, vanilla and some mint give this not-too-sweet dessert some added personality
This fruit-filled dessert is a favourite at this time of year. The citrus is vibrant and fresh. Make the syrup ahead of time to allow the flavours to develop.
SAGO WITH PAWPAW AND CITRUS RECIPE
Serves 4
Syrup
Zest and juice of 1 lime
¼ cup caster sugar
1 pawpaw, peeled
1 orange, segmented
½ cup mint leaves
Sago
½ cup sago, soaked for 30 minutes in water
¼ cup sugar
1 tsp vanilla
¼ cup diced glace ginger
1 ½ cups whole milk (or coconut milk)
1. Firstly make the syrup. Into a small pot place the zest and juice, making it up to half a cup with a little water and sugar. Bring to a simmer for 5-8 minutes or until syrupy. Remove and cool completely.
2. Remove the pips from the pawpaw and cut into chunks. Place into a bowl with the orange, mint and cooled syrup.
3. Put the sago into a sieve and drain the water. Place it into a small pot. Add the sugar, vanilla, ginger and milk, bringing to a simmer and stirring occasionally until soft and smooth — around 15 minutes.
4. Serve the sago warm, topped with the citrus salad.
