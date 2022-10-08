Photo / Babiche Martens

This Sago Pudding With Pawpaw & Citrus Is Anything But Complicated

Orange, vanilla and some mint give this not-too-sweet dessert some added personality

By Angela Casley
Sunday Oct. 9, 2022

This fruit-filled dessert is a favourite at this time of year. The citrus is vibrant and fresh. Make the syrup ahead of time to allow the flavours to develop.

SAGO WITH PAWPAW AND CITRUS RECIPE
Serves 4

Syrup
Zest and juice of 1 lime
¼ cup caster sugar
1 pawpaw, peeled
1 orange, segmented
½ cup mint leaves

Sago
½ cup sago, soaked for 30 minutes in water
¼ cup sugar
1 tsp vanilla
¼ cup diced glace ginger
1 ½ cups whole milk (or coconut milk)

1. Firstly make the syrup. Into a small pot place the zest and juice, making it up to half a cup with a little water and sugar. Bring to a simmer for 5-8 minutes or until syrupy. Remove and cool completely.

2. Remove the pips from the pawpaw and cut into chunks. Place into a bowl with the orange, mint and cooled syrup.

3. Put the sago into a sieve and drain the water. Place it into a small pot. Add the sugar, vanilla, ginger and milk, bringing to a simmer and stirring occasionally until soft and smooth — around 15 minutes.

4. Serve the sago warm, topped with the citrus salad.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

These Citrus & Blueberry Friands Are The Sweet Treats Your Week Needs

Small, dense and moreish — muffin-sized with pound cake vibes

Creamy, Classic Rice Pudding With Orange-Infused Rhubarb

You can add raisins or cranberries, or indulge in this pudding without them

Sometimes You Just Need Plum & White Chocolate Pudding

Top this quick dessert with a scandalous scoop of vanilla icecream

Make Your Next Dessert These Passionfruit Sponge Puddings

When passionfruit go out of season, use this recipe but replace them with the next fruit to come along

More Food & Drink

This Sago Pudding With Pawpaw & Citrus Is Anything But Complicated

A Simple Baked Side Of Salmon With Gingery Onions & Tomatoes

You Can Now Finally Get Into MoVida

Yotam Ottolenghi & Noor Murad's Turmeric Fried Eggs With Tamarind Dressing

30 Salads You Need To Jazz Up Any Dinner

Yotam Ottolenghi & Noor Murad's Side-Of-Greens With Crispy Garlic

Yotam Ottolenghi & Noor Murad's Coconut Broth Prawns With Fried Aromatics

Tokki's Refined-But-Comforting Sweet Spot
View More

RESTAURANT REVIEWS

EASY WEEKDAY RECIPES

New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter