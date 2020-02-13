Try serving this salmon with a fresh salad and crusty bread. Photo / Babiche Martens

Baked Side Of Salmon With Homemade Pesto

This simple salmon will be the star of your next summer spread

By Angela Casley
Friday Feb. 14, 2020

A huge bag of basil bought from a roadside stall and the lovely summer vibe of late inspired a pesto-making session. It is being devoured quickly, dolloped on barbecued meals, added to salad, spread into sandwiches and, here, smothered on a fillet of salmon.

BAKED SALMON WITH HOMEMADE PESTO
Serve 10-12

Pesto
4 cups packed basil leaves
3 cloves garlic
1 cup grated parmesan
½ cup good quality olive oil
½ cup lemon juice
½ cup toasted pine nuts (or unsalted cashews)
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1kg side of salmon, pin bones removed
Basil leaves to garnish

1. Firstly make the pesto. Into a food processor place the basil, garlic, parmesan and a little of the oil. Blitz until well combined. Then add the remaining oil and lemon juice. Pulse the pine nuts without breaking them up too much, then season with salt and pepper. Store in an airtight container, drizzle a little oil over the top to prevent discolouring.

2. Preheat an oven to 180C. Line a baking tray with paper. Place the salmon on to the tray.

3. Smother generously with pesto. Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes depending on the thickness of the salmon. Remove and rest for 10 minutes before serving.

