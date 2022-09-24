A Salmon Mousse (With Bagel Crisps & Pickled Cucumber) Made For Sharing

For this recipe, it’s great to get organised and make the mousse ahead of time — even the day before to help make your entertaining a relaxed event. Making crisps is an ideal way to use up old bagels.

SALMON MOUSSE WITH BAGEL CRISPS RECIPE

Serves 8

2 ½ tsp gelatine powder

½ cup water

300g hot smoked salmon

Zest of 1 lemon

2 Tbsp lemon juice

½ cup cream

125g cream cheese

2 Tbsp chopped fresh dill

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 bagels, thinly sliced

20g melted butter

½ tsp dried dill

Pickled cucumber

½ cucumber, peeled into strips

½ tsp salt

1 tsp sugar

1 Tbsp white vinegar

1. Line a loaf tin with baking paper or plastic wrap.

2. Sprinkle the gelatine over the water in a small bowl, letting it sit for a few minutes to swell.

3. Place the salmon, zest, juice, cream, cream cheese and dill in a food processor, blitzing until smooth.

4. Heat the gelatine and water in a microwave for 30 seconds until clear. Add to the processor and blitz to combine. Season with salt and pepper. Pour the mixture into the loaf tin. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight to set.

5. Preheat an oven to 170C. Place the sliced bagels on an oven tray. Brush with butter and sprinkle over the dried dill. Bake for 10 minutes or until crispy.

6. Thirty minutes before serving, pickle the cucumbers. Place in a bowl with the salt, sugar and vinegar, mixing gently.

7. To serve, remove the mousse from the fridge. Tip on to your plate or board. Slice into even-sized pieces. Serve with the pickled cucumber and bagel chips.

