How To Make Salt & Pepper Squid At Home

It is always a good idea to cook one piece of squid and do a taste test to check the freshness and flavour. If you feel you want a bit more heat, add another half teaspoon of pepper or chilli flakes.

SALT AND PEPPER SQUID RECIPE

Serves 4

½ cup rice flour or cornflour

2 tsp cracked pepper

1 tsp sea salt

¼ tsp fine chilli flakes

300g squid, washed and patted dry

Flavourless oil, to cook

Lemon or lime wedges, to serve

Salad

2 cups shredded kale

1 cup baby spinach

1 small red chilli, sliced

½ cup cucumber, cut into small cubes

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1 Tbsp olive oil

1. Into a medium-sized bowl place the flour, pepper, salt and chilli flakes.

2. Place the squid in the mixture and shake off the excess. Let it sit for a few moments while you heat the oil.

3. Fill a frying pan to 1cm with oil and bring to a medium heat. Test one piece of squid first to check the heat. Then cook in batches for 2-3 minutes, draining on paper towels when removed from the oil.

4. For the salad, place the kale, spinach, chilli and cucumber into a bowl and toss with lemon and olive oil. Place on serving plates and pile the squid on top. Serve with extra lemon or lime wedges.

Share this:

Print this page