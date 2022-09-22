Photo / Babiche Martens

How To Make Salt & Pepper Squid At Home

This salty, peppery, spicy squid is perfect atop a bed of cucumber, kale and chilli

By Angela Casley
Friday Sept. 23, 2022

It is always a good idea to cook one piece of squid and do a taste test to check the freshness and flavour. If you feel you want a bit more heat, add another half teaspoon of pepper or chilli flakes.

SALT AND PEPPER SQUID RECIPE
Serves 4

½ cup rice flour or cornflour
2 tsp cracked pepper
1 tsp sea salt
¼ tsp fine chilli flakes
300g squid, washed and patted dry
Flavourless oil, to cook
Lemon or lime wedges, to serve

Salad
2 cups shredded kale
1 cup baby spinach
1 small red chilli, sliced
½ cup cucumber, cut into small cubes
1 Tbsp lemon juice
1 Tbsp olive oil

1. Into a medium-sized bowl place the flour, pepper, salt and chilli flakes.

2. Place the squid in the mixture and shake off the excess. Let it sit for a few moments while you heat the oil.

3. Fill a frying pan to 1cm with oil and bring to a medium heat. Test one piece of squid first to check the heat. Then cook in batches for 2-3 minutes, draining on paper towels when removed from the oil.

4. For the salad, place the kale, spinach, chilli and cucumber into a bowl and toss with lemon and olive oil. Place on serving plates and pile the squid on top. Serve with extra lemon or lime wedges.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

How To Make Mackerel Fish Cakes

Fish cakes are gold for weeknights — and a perfect way to utilise that leftover mashed potato

An Indulgent Kumara-Topped Fennel & Fish Pie

If you are feeling extra decadent, use half milk, half cream for a rich sauce

Make Lunch This Pawpaw, Prawn & Tofu Salad With A Sweet-Sour Tamarind Dressing

Light and tasty, pawpaws are at their best at the moment

Easy Dumpling & Vegetable Bowls With Noodles

These delicious dumplings in a decadent broth make for a supremely comforting winter meal

More Food & Drink

How To Make Salt & Pepper Squid At Home

The Beths Take Jesse Mulligan On A Late-Night Food Tour Of Karangahape Road

Light, Fluffy Sponge Drops Filled With Strawberries & Mascarpone

Ellie Bullen's Sweet Potato Falafels Are Craveable & Surprisingly Simple

Level Up Your Salad Routine With Tuna & Beetroot Zoodles

A Herby Green Sauce Transforms This Hasselback Beetroot Recipe

Origine Is The Kind Of Fine French Restaurant We Haven't Had Before

In This Tart, Beetroot Is Transformed Into An Irresistible Anytime Meal

30 Of Our Most Decadent Dessert Recipes
View More

RESTAURANT REVIEWS

EASY WEEKDAY RECIPES

New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter