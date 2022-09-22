How To Make Salt & Pepper Squid At Home
This salty, peppery, spicy squid is perfect atop a bed of cucumber, kale and chilli
It is always a good idea to cook one piece of squid and do a taste test to check the freshness and flavour. If you feel you want a bit more heat, add another half teaspoon of pepper or chilli flakes.
SALT AND PEPPER SQUID RECIPE
Serves 4
½ cup rice flour or cornflour
2 tsp cracked pepper
1 tsp sea salt
¼ tsp fine chilli flakes
300g squid, washed and patted dry
Flavourless oil, to cook
Lemon or lime wedges, to serve
Salad
2 cups shredded kale
1 cup baby spinach
1 small red chilli, sliced
½ cup cucumber, cut into small cubes
1 Tbsp lemon juice
1 Tbsp olive oil
1. Into a medium-sized bowl place the flour, pepper, salt and chilli flakes.
2. Place the squid in the mixture and shake off the excess. Let it sit for a few moments while you heat the oil.
3. Fill a frying pan to 1cm with oil and bring to a medium heat. Test one piece of squid first to check the heat. Then cook in batches for 2-3 minutes, draining on paper towels when removed from the oil.
4. For the salad, place the kale, spinach, chilli and cucumber into a bowl and toss with lemon and olive oil. Place on serving plates and pile the squid on top. Serve with extra lemon or lime wedges.
