Savoury Silverbeet Custard Bowls With Parmesan

With a slightly stronger flavour than spinach, silverbeet is delicious when pureed into a light custard. Serve as a starter or accompaniment to your main course. Use the very young leaves to eat in salads but, generally, silverbeet is better cooked.

SAVOURY SILVERBEET CUSTARD BOWLS RECIPE

Makes 4

6 stalks silverbeet, ribs removed

4 egg yolks

300ml cream

1/8 tsp mixed spice

Salt and freshly ground pepper

½ cup grated parmesan

1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Grease four 100ml ramekins or cups.

2. Chop the silverbeet leaves and place into a pot of boiling water for 3 minutes. Drain and squeeze out the excess water.

3. In a blender place the egg yolks, cream, spice, salt, pepper and half the parmesan cheese. Blitz until smooth. Pour the mixture into ramekins. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Put them into a deep baking dish and fill half way up the ramekins with water. Bake for 25 minutes until the custards are set. Serve warm.

Share this:

Print this page