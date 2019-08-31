Savoury Silverbeet Custard Bowls With Parmesan
Silverbeet and custard combine to make this unique and tasty dish
With a slightly stronger flavour than spinach, silverbeet is delicious when pureed into a light custard. Serve as a starter or accompaniment to your main course. Use the very young leaves to eat in salads but, generally, silverbeet is better cooked.
SAVOURY SILVERBEET CUSTARD BOWLS RECIPE
Makes 4
6 stalks silverbeet, ribs removed
4 egg yolks
300ml cream
1/8 tsp mixed spice
Salt and freshly ground pepper
½ cup grated parmesan
1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Grease four 100ml ramekins or cups.
2. Chop the silverbeet leaves and place into a pot of boiling water for 3 minutes. Drain and squeeze out the excess water.
3. In a blender place the egg yolks, cream, spice, salt, pepper and half the parmesan cheese. Blitz until smooth. Pour the mixture into ramekins. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Put them into a deep baking dish and fill half way up the ramekins with water. Bake for 25 minutes until the custards are set. Serve warm.