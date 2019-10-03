Don't expect a perfectly smooth batter, the ricotta adds texture and a delightful moistness. These can be made ahead of time and reheated in the oven for a few minutes before serving. Paired with the lemon and spinach these pancakes are light and tender.

SAVOURY SPINACH & RICOTTA PANCAKES RECIPE

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 ½ cups flour

1 Tbsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

2 tsp lemon zest

2 eggs

½ cup ricotta

¾ cup milk

1 cup finely chopped spinach

1 Tbsp butter

4 rashers bacon

1 avocado, sliced

100g cherry tomatoes, halved

1 lemon, for squeezing

¼ cup chopped basil

1. In a large bowl combine the flour, baking powder, salt and zest. In another bowl combine the eggs, ricotta and milk. Pour this into the dry mix and stir until well combined. Stir through the spinach.

2. Heat the butter in a frying pan. Place ¼ cup mixture into the pan and spread evenly. Cook for 3 or 4 minutes until the edges are cooked. Flip for a further 3 minutes. Continue with the remainder of the mixture. Keep warm.

3. Once the pancakes are all cooked, fry the bacon, slice the avocado and tomatoes. Serve fresh with a sprinkle of basil and a squeeze of lemon.

