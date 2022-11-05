This Scallop, Ginger & Apple Salad Makes For A Nice, Light Meal

This salad makes a great starter served on individual plates before the main course. You don’t want to overcook the scallops, so the key is to have all the ingredients ready to go before you start, and to move quickly.

SCALLOP, GINGER AND APPLE SALAD RECIPE

Serves 4

1 green apple, cut into matchsticks

2 Tbsp lime or lemon juice

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger

½ green chilli, finely chopped

1 Tbsp butter

1 tsp sesame oil

12 large scallops

1 cup shredded lettuce

1 Tbsp chopped chives

2 Tbsp toasted macadamia nuts,

roughly chopped

Extra lime or lemon, to squeeze

1. Cut the apples and place into a bowl with the lime or lemon juice.

2. Heat the oil in a frying pan. Add the ginger and chilli, cooking for a couple of minutes. Remove from the pan.

3. Add the butter and sesame oil to the same pan, heating until it is just frothing. Add the scallops, cooking for 2 minutes each side. Add the ginger and chilli back in, gently tossing through. Remove from the heat.

4. Into a large bowl toss the apple and lettuce. Add the scallops, chives, nuts and an extra squeeze of lime or lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper and serve hot.

