Use Those Frozen Bananas To Make An Instant Ice Cream
Chunky brownie pieces and creamy bananas are a perfect warm-weather treat
Saturday Nov. 12, 2022
This instant ice cream is perfect when you feel like something sweet. It’s always a good idea to have a couple of bananas in the freezer to make this dessert, or to add into a smoothie.
SEMISOFT BANANA AND BROWNIE ICE CREAM RECIPE
Serves 4
1 frozen banana
1 cup Greek yoghurt
1 Tbsp dark cocoa
2 cups roughly chopped chocolate brownie (homemade or bought)
1. Into a blender place the banana, yoghurt and cocoa, blitzing until smooth. Add the brownie and blitz once just to combine.
2. Enjoy immediately or freeze until needed.
