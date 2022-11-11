Photo / Babiche Martens

Use Those Frozen Bananas To Make An Instant Ice Cream

Chunky brownie pieces and creamy bananas are a perfect warm-weather treat

By Angela Casley
Saturday Nov. 12, 2022

This instant ice cream is perfect when you feel like something sweet. It’s always a good idea to have a couple of bananas in the freezer to make this dessert, or to add into a smoothie.

SEMISOFT BANANA AND BROWNIE ICE CREAM RECIPE
Serves 4

1 frozen banana
1 cup Greek yoghurt
1 Tbsp dark cocoa
2 cups roughly chopped chocolate brownie (homemade or bought)

1. Into a blender place the banana, yoghurt and cocoa, blitzing until smooth. Add the brownie and blitz once just to combine.

2. Enjoy immediately or freeze until needed.

